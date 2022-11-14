Chanel Iman Puts Her Butt On A Birthday Cake For NFL Boyfriend Davon Godchaux

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Chanel Iman gave her boyfriend what everyone loves on their birthday; cake.

However, she switched things up for her partner by getting the dessert shaped like her butt covered in lingerie.

Iman revealed the birthday celebrations for her boyfriend Davon Godchaux, the defensive tackle for the New England Patriots, on Instagram, where the two appeared to be on a yacht.

The first picture in the gallery is the two coupled up on the deck, as things get interesting with one swipe, as Godchaux can be seen licking the left butt cheek of the cake.

Alongside a heart, the 31-year-old model captioned the gallery, “Celebrating you Big Daddy Happy Birthday! I love you.”

“The best birthday ever!” the 27-year-old NFLer said in the comments under Iman’s post, “My love, my everything! Love you forever and always ”

The custom cake was created by the well-known cakes company Divine Delicacies Cakes that’s done quite a bit of work for celebrities, many of which are athletes like Godchaux.

“DD Cakes is Miami’s Premiere Celebrity Baker, creating breathtaking custom cakes for many celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kim & Kourtney Kardashian, Marc Anthony, Lili Estefan, Gloria & Emilio Estefan, Lebron James, Dwyane Wade & Gabriel Union, the Miami Heat Championship Cakes, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Flo Rida, Mayweather Jr., Becky G, J Balvin, Britney Spears and much more,” reads the site.

