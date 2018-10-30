Celebs Who Got Pregnant In Their 40’s

Check out these celebrity mommies who defied the odds to make their families!

1. Angela Bassett

2. Kenya Moore

3. Halle Berry Halle Berry was 41 when she gave birth to her first child Nahla. At the age of 47, she gave birth to her son Maceo. (Photo Credit: AP )

4. Eva Mendes Eva Mendes turned 40 when she gave birth to her daughter Esmerelda. About a year in a half later she gave birth to her second daughter Amada. (Photo Credit: PR Photos)

5. Mariah Carey Mariah Carey gave birth to twins Moroccan and Monroe at the age of 42. (PR Photo)

6. Meryl Streep Meryl Streep gave birth to her four kids Henry, Mamie, Grace, and Luisa between the ages of 35 and 42 years old. (PR Photo)

7. Selma Hayek Selma Hayek gave birth to her daughter Valentina at the age of 40. (PR Photo)

8. Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani had her third child Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale a boy at the age of 44. (PR Photo)

9. Thandie Newton Thandie Newton had her son Booker Jombe Parker at the age of 41 years old. (WireImage)

10. Celine Dion Celine Dion had twin sons Eddy and Nelson at the age of 42, nine years after having her first son Rene Charles. (AP Photo)