Celebs Who Got Pregnant In Their 40’s

Posted October 30, 2018

Check out these celebrity mommies who defied the odds to make their families!

1. Angela Bassett

2. Kenya Moore

3. Halle Berry

Halle Berry was 41 when she gave birth to her first child Nahla. At the age of 47, she gave birth to her son Maceo.

(Photo Credit: AP )

4. Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes turned 40 when she gave birth to her daughter Esmerelda. About a year in a half later she gave birth to her second daughter Amada.

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

5. Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey gave birth to twins Moroccan and Monroe at the age of 42.

(PR Photo)

6. Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep gave birth to her four kids Henry, Mamie, Grace, and Luisa between the ages of 35 and 42 years old.

(PR Photo)

7. Selma Hayek

Selma Hayek gave birth to her daughter Valentina at the age of 40.

(PR Photo)

8. Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani had her third child Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale a boy at the age of 44.

(PR Photo)

9. Thandie Newton

Thandie Newton had her son Booker Jombe Parker at the age of 41 years old.

(WireImage)

10. Celine Dion

Celine Dion had twin sons Eddy and Nelson at the age of 42, nine years after having her first son Rene Charles.

(AP Photo)

11. Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson was 50 years old when gave birth to her son Eissa Al Mana.

(AP)

Related Galleries
Raheem DeVaughn
#CouplesWeLove: Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers Got That Honey Love
Oops Baby: Love Children of the Rich & Famous
Happy Birthday Mariah Carey! Here Are 10 Facts About Her Career
33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red Carpet [Exclusive Photos]
The Sexiest Photos Of Gabrielle Union & Tracee Ellis Ross
Close