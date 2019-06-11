Celebs Remember And Pay Respects To Bushwick Bill
Posted 7 hours ago
1.
April 7. The last time I saw him. He was, is and will always be a legend. God bless his soul and his family. There will never be another. RIP Bushwick Bill. Geto Boys. https://t.co/KUfgxHSAQa— Bun B (@BunBTrillOG) June 9, 2019
2.
“SIZE AINT S^*T!!!”— Questlove De La Rose (@questlove) June 9, 2019
- the legendary #BushwickBill rip #GetoBoys @ Fifth Ward, Houston https://t.co/1m3GOGyRTU
3.
#RIP #BushwickBill love and respect always. #GetoBoy4L https://t.co/MAnJFeDwps— Killer Mike (@KillerMike) June 9, 2019
4.
Then I felt just like a fiend..— Crime Rhyme Houdini (@JustBlaze) June 9, 2019
Damn. RIP Bushwick Bill, and thank you. Love.
5.
I met Bushwick Bill for the first time at SXSW ‘18, then wound up DJing for him somehow...It was madness. He’d lost his music, and told me “just search ‘Geto Boys instrumentals’ on YouTube, we’ll be fine.” I was super nervous, he wasn’t. Bill killed it. What a moment 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/RKgjtcefoM— Mega Ran is #E3 Bound (@MegaRan) June 9, 2019
6.
RIP Bushwick Bill, aka Dr. Wolfgang Von Bushwickin, the barbarian mother funky stay high dollar billster, who gave the Geto Boys that extra hint of flavor. A tragic life but a long legacy. Halloween will always fall on a weekend. Pour out a little Everclear... pic.twitter.com/T58kCqvzMy— Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) June 10, 2019
7.
Bushwick Bill's "Ever So Clear" was such a powerful song & visual. The autobiographical tale detailed Bill's struggles w/ depression and substance abuse & explained how he lost his eye after a violent tussle only to end up using the image as a Geto Boys album cover.— Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) June 10, 2019
R.I.P. Bill pic.twitter.com/6e5eMp6R8m
8.
Bushwick Bill wasn’t supposed to be a star according to our society. He defied every odd and became an institution. Along with Face and Willie D, he became the voice of a generation. The Geto Boys put the realities… https://t.co/c2k0OvDvSF— Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) June 10, 2019
9.
that time bushwick bill, snoop dogg, scarface, rbx, and big mike freestyled over gang starr's "dwyck" instrumental at bill's birthday party in 1992 pic.twitter.com/sPawPmAuj5— lemonade was a popular drink and it still is (@mattwhitlockPM) June 9, 2019
10.
RIP Ready Red— Ernest Wilkins 🏁🇺🇸 (@ErnestWilkins) June 9, 2019
RIP Bushwick Bill
Long Live The Geto Boys pic.twitter.com/tqhutzhmud
11.
Bushwick Bill passed 😔. One of the pioneers of the genre I’ve loved since a kid. RIP, Bill pic.twitter.com/VYbclj0S3W— FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) June 9, 2019
12.
"This year Halloween fell on a weekend. Me and ghetto boys trick or treating" - Bushwick Bill #RIPBushwickBill pic.twitter.com/dTiL5Yq0c2— Felonious Munk #ViolenceIsWack 🏁 (@Felonious_munk) June 9, 2019
13.
R.I.P..TO MY BROTHER BUSHWICK BILL ANOTHER LEGEND HAS HIS WINGS YOU SURELY WILL BE MISSED... pic.twitter.com/pUgpIGNTwF— BIZ MARKIE (@BizMarkie) June 9, 2019
14.
R.I.P. the Legend Bushwick Bill 🙏🏿 prayers up for his family pic.twitter.com/807KVtwzmY— juicy j (@therealjuicyj) June 9, 2019
15.
“You don't want your kids to hear songs of this nature.— Ghostly (@ghostly) June 9, 2019
But you take em to the movies to watch Schwarzenegger”
RIP #BushwickBill pic.twitter.com/BkJHz2LhqF
16.
The family of Bushwick Bill has now confirmed that the Geto Boy has passed away. Rest In Peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vXzAN1VSu0— Cypress Hill ™ (@cypresshill) June 10, 2019
17.
View this post on Instagram
There’s been a lot of rumors about whether or not legendary rapper Bushwick Bill of The Geto Boys had died. Sadly, a spokesperson for him has now confirmed that he has passed at the age of 52. . . RIP Brother Bill. 🙏🏽 ~Donnie Simpson . . #bushwickbill #rip #getoboys #love #respect
A post shared by Donnie Simpson (@donniesimpsonsr) on
