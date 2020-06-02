Celebrities Supporting George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Protests

It is very easy for celebrities and major brands to turn a blind eye on the world’s injustices.

Since the murder of George Floyd, thousands of people have began protesting around the world seeking justice for George but also the countless other Black and Brown men and women who have died senselessly.

Many celebrities have used their large platforms to shed light on the recent tragedies. Others like Jamie Foxx, Stephen Jackson and Porsha Williams have hit the streets to participate in protests.

Check out the growing list of supporters below.

