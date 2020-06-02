Celebrities Supporting George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Protests
Posted 6 hours ago
It is very easy for celebrities and major brands to turn a blind eye on the world’s injustices.
Since the murder of George Floyd, thousands of people have began protesting around the world seeking justice for George but also the countless other Black and Brown men and women who have died senselessly.
Many celebrities have used their large platforms to shed light on the recent tragedies. Others like Jamie Foxx, Stephen Jackson and Porsha Williams have hit the streets to participate in protests.
Check out the growing list of supporters below.
1. Nick Cannon
... Because in our blood, We scared of the white cells. Attacking our immunity. The system. Defective. Infected. So Who has the disease you or me? Because I’m at a dis ease, dis advantage, dismantled, disability, of your white knees killing me, been on our neck for centuries, knees or trees, either way you still lynching me! And What did we ever do to you except for build and make America Great Initially!!! Fuck Again! Because I can’t breathe. Potentially, you missing me, clearly not listening, intentionally. We are a people of peace but like Pac said I ain’t no killer but your policies are push me further to the ledge-is-lation jumping off The edge-u-cation while your skin heads to damnation and your Klan-destined rhetoric will forever be evident, fuck the elite and the top 3 percent I’m heaven sent! I was born Asiatic and you made me asthmatic ... #SpokenSundays #ICANTBREATHE #AGAIN #GEORGEFLOYD #JUSTICEFORFLOYD #NCREDIBLE #THEICANTBREATHEACT ✊🏿
2. Barack Obama
I wrote out some thoughts on how to make this moment a real turning point to bring about real change––and pulled together some resources to help young activists sustain the momentum by channeling their energy into concrete action.
3. Porsha Williams
4. LL Cool J
5. Kendrick Sampson
I cut this together from both of our IG live stream POVs. Keep in mind, I don’t know this man AT ALL. I want to make this really clear. He was targeted because he called out the undercover cops in the LAPD. He said that the people throwing things (water bottles and such) at the police are not protesters, they are undercover cops (agent provocateurs/infiltrators) who are agitators and trying to give justification to the brutality. He said over the bullhorn to turn your camera’s on the people throwing stuff and call them out because they are LAPD!! VERY shortly after, he was tackled and the people around him were viciously brutalized as you can see in this video to ensure no interference even though no one was interfering. Now to be clear, I don’t EVER advocate for turning your camera on a protestor. I am not demonizing or denouncing the tactics we use to dismantle police/slave catching or #DefundPolice. We have to be creative and relentless. I am not demonizing or denouncing the way we get to express our rage, grief, mourning or trauma in this moment. And I’m talking about Black people. Non Black people - especially white folks - know that what you do at these protests directly affects the lives of Black protesters as you scream #BlackLivesMatter BUT apparently in this moment - HE KNEW SOMETHING or he FELT something. And apparently he happened to be right. I have some videos I’m sorting through now. And he was targeted for it. #DefundthePolice #DefendBlackLives #ProsecuteKillerCops
6. Mariah Carey
I wrote this song for my first album. Still looking for answers today. We have to make a change. We can't be silent. #BlackLivesMatter Text 'FLOYD' to 55156 to demand #JusticeForFloyd 🎵 I don't understand how there can be regulated bigotry There's got to be a way to connect this world today 🎵
7. Jamie Foxx and Tank
8.
9. Rapper Wale participated in a protest.
10. Rapper J. Cole participated in a local protest in Fayetteville, NC.
11. Amanda Seales
MISS👏🏽ME👏🏽WITH👏🏽BEARING👏🏽THE👏🏽BURDEN👏🏽OF👏🏽YOUR👏🏽NEW👏🏽FOUND👏🏽CONSCIOUSNESS👏🏽 #igstorygems
12. Justin Timberlake
Those of us who call ourselves allies need to do everything in our power to stand with the black community right NOW. BLACK men and women are regularly being murdered unjustly by police. We have seen it. Over and over again. This has gone on in America for too long, and it’s NEVER been okay. We have to take action, we have to make noise.⠀ ⠀ For seven whole minutes, #GeorgeFloyd pleaded for his life, while Derek Chauvin, one of Minneapolis cops involved, kneeled on his neck and ignored those pleas for help.⠀ ⠀ Allies... this is the time for us all to take a hard look in the mirror, share responsibility and ask our family and friends what can we do to educate our own communities. ⠀ ⠀ I stand with @ColorOfChange and countless others across the country to raise my voice alongside you, and demand that all FOUR officers involved are arrested and charged with murder now. Text FLOYD to 55156. Sign the petition. Don’t stop.
13. Michelle Obama
Like so many of you, I’m pained by these recent tragedies. And I’m exhausted by a heartbreak that never seems to stop. Right now it’s George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Before that it was Eric, Sandra, and Michael. It just goes on, and on, and on. Race and racism is a reality that so many of us grow up learning to just deal with. But if we ever hope to move past it, it can’t just be on people of color to deal with it. It’s up to all of us—Black, white, everyone—no matter how well-meaning we think we might be, to do the honest, uncomfortable work of rooting it out. It starts with self-examination and listening to those whose lives are different from our own. It ends with justice, compassion, and empathy that manifests in our lives and on our streets. I pray we all have the strength for that journey, just as I pray for the souls and the families of those who were taken from us. Artwork: @nikkolas_smith
14. Oprah
I’ve been trying to process what can be said or heard in this moment. I haven’t been able to get the image of the knee on his neck out of my head. It’s there every morning when I rise and when I go through the ordinary duties of the day. While pouring coffee, lacing my shoes, and taking a breath, I think: He doesn’t get to do this. And now the video from the other angle of two other officers pinning him down. My heart sinks even deeper. His family and friends say he was a gentle giant. His death has now shown us he had a giant soul. If the largeness of a soul is determined by its sphere of influence, George Floyd is a Mighty soul. #GeorgeFloyd: We speak your name. But this time we will not let your name be just a hashtag. Your spirit is lifted by the cries of all of us who call for justice in your name!
15. Halsey
It’s become very clear to me that some of you need to see what I’ve seen. Please swipe through this. These pictures and videos don’t even scratch the surface. It’s easy from the comfort of your home to watch looting and rioting on television and condone the violent measures being taken by forces. But what you don’t see is innocent peaceful protestors being shot at and tear gassed and physically assaulted relentlessly. You think it’s not happening, it’s only the “thugs” and the “riots”, right? The police are keeping you safe right? You’re wrong. This is happening everywhere. And innocent people exercising their rights to speech and assembly are facing violence and abuse of power. With all of our medical professionals being CONSUMED and EXHAUSTED with Covid, there is little to no medical attention available. I have first hand treated men women and children who have been shot in the chest, the face, the back. Some will lose vision some have lost fingers. I have been covered in innocent blood. My father is a black man. My mother is an EMT. This week I had to put those two associations together in ways that have horrified me. This is NOT a virtue signaling post. But I HAVE to show you what I am witnessing with my own eyes. With Trump’s decision today to enforce the mobilization of armed forces on our own citizens, this has escalated beyond your privilege and comfort to not care. Please care. We are begging you to care. This is war on Americans. This is everyone’s problem. Everyone’s. #BLACKLIVESMATTER
16. Stephen Jackson
18. HBO
19. Rihanna
For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”....then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor
20.
“It is not possible to be in favor of justice for some people and not be in favor of justice for all people.” — Martin Luther King Jr. 💔 My Lord. My heart aches for everything that is going on in our country right now. 2020 has been one hell of a year so far 🙏🏽#blacklivesmatter
21. Lizzo
Protest is not the end of progress, it is the beginning. I wonder what would happen if all the big companies and celebrities who have showed support on social media came out and used their platform to let activists and protesters speak and be seen? I wonder what would happen if we allowed the outrage to have positive influence in our local government? What would happen if those in power defunded the police & dismantled their racist culture and corrupt power structures? Cities are burning, are you watching? I stand with Minneapolis. I believe in us. Change is gonna come. #blacklivesmatter
