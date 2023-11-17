Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Just a day after Casandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs, accusing him of rape and abuse, the case has been settled.

According to the New York Times, both parties announced on Friday evening (Nov. 17) the settlement. However, neither side disclosed details of its terms.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” said Cassie in a statement. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

“We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love,” said Diddy in his own statement.

While this matter is settled in the courts, the jury of public opinion is certainly going to continue its deliberations. The detailed allegations that Cassie documented in her lawsuit were jarring and included physical and sexual abuse. Another detail that social media latched onto was Kid Cudi’s car allegedly getting blown up by a jealous Diddy.

But by settling, Diddy avoids the discovery portion of a trial where Cassie could have potentially laid out the receipts to back up her allegations.

Also worth noting is that although there were initial reports that Diddy was under investigation for rape in New York City, the NYPD has since refuted those claims.

Now, the speculation of how much Diddy came out of pocket begins.

The story is developing.

Cassie & Sean Diddy Combs Settle Sex Trafficking Lawsuit, X Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com