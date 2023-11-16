Bad, Bad Boy: Cassie Files Lawsuit On Diddy For Years Of Alleged Sexual And Physical Abuse

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

For majority of the 2010s decade, Diddy rarely went anywhere without then-girlfriend Cassie on his arm. Not too long after her music career launched back in 2006 with the smash single “Me & U,” the model-turned-pop-star and hip-hop mogul 17 years her senior embarked on a public relationship, turning into what many perceived to be the ultimate hip-hop “It couple.”

Unfortunately, the relationship came to an end in 2018; Cassie got married to a new man a year later and now has two kids, meanwhile Diddy has collected a harem of new girlfriends and rumored flings, the latest being City Girls rapper Yung Miami. However, it appears Cassie and Diddy’s split wasn’t as amicable as we were led to believe.

Not in the least bit.

In an explosive new report by The New York Times, Cassie is now filing a $30 million lawsuit against Diddy that alleges he physically, sexually and mentally abused her for the entire duration of their time together.

Take a look at just some of the key allegations from Cassie’s lawsuit below, via NYT:

“In the suit, filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan, Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura — and who had long been Mr. Combs’s romantic partner — says that not long after she met him in 2005, when she was 19, he began a pattern of control and abuse that included plying her with drugs, beating her and forcing her to have sex with a succession of male prostitutes while he filmed the encounters. In 2018, the suit says, near the end of their relationship, Mr. Combs forced his way into her home and raped her.

In one incident in Los Angeles in 2009, the suit says, Mr. Combs became enraged when he saw Ms. Ventura talking to another talent agent, then pushed her into a car and kicked her repeatedly in the face, making her bleed. According to the suit, Mr. Combs then had his staff bring her to a hotel room to recuperate for a week. She asked to go home to her parents, but Mr. Combs refused, the suit says

In one incident described in the court papers, Ms. Ventura says that in early 2012, Mr. Combs grew so angry about her dating the rapper Kid Cudi that he said he would blow up the rapper’s car. ‘Around that time,’ the suit says, ‘Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway.’

According to the suit, Mr. Combs called these encounters ‘freak offs,’ which involved costumes, like masquerade masks and lingerie. They continued for years, taking place at high-end hotels across the United States and in Mr. Combs’s homes. The suit says that he instructed Ms. Ventura to search the websites of escort services to procure male sex workers.”

The full article is a page-turner for those interested in the details to Diddy’s alleged crimes against Cassie, which he says are untrue. According to his lawyer, Ben Brafman, “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

See what the masses are saying on social media below, and let us know if you think this could be the end of Diddy’s billion-dollar empire: