It’s Over: Diddy And Cassie Split After 11 Years

Cassie’s rep has confirmed via Love B. Scott that she and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs are no longer together.

In fact, they called it quits months ago and the hip-hop mogul has reportedly been quietly kicking it with 26-year-old model Jocelyn Chew.

According to Love B. Scott, Chew and Combs recently spent some time in Miami together at the end of last month and hit up Drake’s opening show at Staples Center in Los Angeles just a few days ago.

Exclusive: Meet Diddy's New Girlfriend – 26 Year Old Model Jocelyn Chew [Photos] https://t.co/eczFSzVU2v via @lovebscott — lovebscott (@lovebscott) October 17, 2018

If you recall, back in 2015 we exclusively reported about another split between Diddy and Cassie that they eventually bounced back from — which was because Diddy (allegedly) got involved with a woman named Gina Huynh.Gina’s still around — in fact, she was pictured with Diddy out and about a few months ago.

We’re told that’s what initially triggered this latest rift — but now that Jocelyn is in the picture, not only is Gina said to be “over it,” but Cassie is reportedly ready to leave Diddy for good.

Her split from Diddy could also explain why she’s been going so hard for these Fashion Nova checks as of late.

News of Diddy and Jocelyn’s coupling follows reports that Combs is expecting his 6th child with 32-year-old Cassie.

He has 5 children with several women and raised Al B. Sure’s son Quincy Brown with Kim Porter, the mother of 3 of his kids.

