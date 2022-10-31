Diddy Replaces Kanye on List of 2022’s Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*So, a few weeks ago, Kanye West (now known as Ye) slammed Diddy for allegedly being a puppet for the Jews who run the entertainment industry.

The Jewish community responded by canceling Kanye, and Forbes announced that after Adidas severed ties with the rapper, Ye lost his billionaire status. Now comes word that Diddy has replaced West on the list of 2022’s wealthiest hip-hop artists, Complex reports.

According to former Forbes editor Zack O’Malley, Jay-Z remains the wealthiest hip-hop artist in America with a net worth of $1.5 billion. Diddy follows in second place after previously trailing behind Ye. The Bad Boy mogul reportedly has a net worth of $1 billion. Ye’s net worth is estimated to be around $500 million.

As we reported earlier, West’s remarks have soured his business relationships with power players in entertainment and fashion and his finances are taking a hit.

The artist has been dropped by his talent agent Creative Artists Agency and MRC studio shelved his completed documentary.

“I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me,” Ye previously stated. After the company dropped him, Adidas said it owns the Yeezy design rights and announced plans to cease production of Yeezy products.

On Thursday it was reported that Ye’s Essentials Playlist on Apple Music was removed. Additionally, his deal with Gap has fallen through, with the company saying in a statement: “Anti-Semitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”

Meanwhile, Ye’s Donda Academy in California briefly shut down and now it’s being reported that several teachers are quitting.

Ye currently still maintains a 5 percent stake in Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear line, and rights to his master recordings and music publishing. Kim and her mother Kris are said to also have a percentage in his publishing.

