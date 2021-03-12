Black Twitter Undefeated: From Moneybagg Joe To Biden Bucks, Folks Are Hype About The Stimmy

Twitter would be a wasteland of state jokes and bland rebuttals if it weren’t for the significant contributions from its Black user base. After the influential segment of the social media network coined the hilarious Moneybagg Joe trending topic, Biden Bucks is now the latest humorous bent on the upcoming stimulus payments.
We’re still hoping to properly credit the individuals responsible for coming up with both of the President Joe Biden name remixes in the wake of the signing into law the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, an ambitious $1.9 trillion dollar bill that addresses a number of issues across a wide economic and public health spectrum just as a year has passed since America has been sacked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The issue of the stimulus was unavoidable and a key talking point ahead of Biden’s election victory of former President Donald Trump, and the bill itself was seen as a countering blow to Trump’s plans and activities during his White House tenure.
Among the many features of note within H.R. 1319, $1,400-per-person stimulus payments will be sent out to around 90 percent of households, coupled with a $300 boost to weekly unemployment benefits, $350 in state and local aid, and an expansion of the child tax credit to the tune of $3,600.
Billions more will go to K-12 students in a bid to return them safely to classrooms across the nation, and more funds were announced for small businesses that had to adjust payroll, output, and how best to handle the realities of the pandemic. The law will also boost vaccine research, development, and distribution, boosting the efforts made by the last administration significantly.
With single filers who earn no more than $80,000 annually are due for a check, joint filers are capped at $150,000 with more coming due if dependents are claimed.
As a result, many online are expecting a nice boost of cash over the next couple of months. While the monies fall short of the promises and speculation made broadly before the bill went into law, some are looking forward to having the funds on hand and the jokes haven’t stopped flying since going into effect on Thursday (March 11).
Cant wait till these lil Biden Bucks drop pic.twitter.com/EbNF6b5Iub— Rae 🌻🌱 (@raediancee) March 12, 2021
From Stimmy to “Biden Bucks”. Black people really hilarious 😂— Imoni (@ImoniAriel) March 12, 2021
Yesterday was Moneybagg Joe, today we have Biden Bucks trending.— alex (@AlexUlrichh) March 12, 2021
I love the Internet. pic.twitter.com/rHZ3dpjZGG
Soon as those Biden bucks hit my account pic.twitter.com/23HhBRnQol— Ludachristopher (@LudaChris_) March 11, 2021
We're all spending our Biden Bucks on rent. pic.twitter.com/EwayNaE0VE— ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) March 12, 2021
I can’t wait for my Biden Bucks. My Kamala Kash, if you will.— jacob | the only henry james stan (@doom_delrey) March 12, 2021
When my Biden bucks, tax refund, and paycheck hit all in March pic.twitter.com/1HzBHsN0Na— Ralph Bohner Hate Account (@ItsLenDaddy) March 6, 2021
Paycheck + Tax Refund + Biden Bucks = Can breathe pic.twitter.com/xsIlkcIg2q— SocialistBoomer (@SocialistBoomer) March 12, 2021
Biden Bucks is a great name for Covid relief since it was Biden and democrats alone that delivered no republican voted to help people in need— Alfredo Montanez🌊🗽💛🇺🇲 (@Deadpool650) March 12, 2021
Biden Bucks coming in any day now and got an appointment scheduled for my Fauci Ouchie. This year is finally turning up 🤘🏼— Stephanie Moran (@Stephylovee) March 12, 2021
Someone get this man a record deal! 💀 He’s ready for his Biden bucks. 💰 💵 💵 pic.twitter.com/oJF3Ca5qky— tkcinthelou (@_tkcinthelou) March 12, 2021
Biden Bucks is going to feed a lot of hungry children!— Brenda Lee 😷 (@BrendaLeeNY) March 12, 2021
LMAO.— ⚖Angie Siegel💛🐝 (@realangsiegel) March 12, 2021
I've seen Biden Bucks AND Kamala Kash.
My life is now complete. pic.twitter.com/JFdIdEkkwF
Biden Bucks might be the funniest shit I’ve heard in reference to the stimulus checks lol— don’t fret, my negress. (@LeciJ_) March 12, 2021
When I go to the bank and ask the teller for my Biden Bucks pic.twitter.com/1CGTNS2rUD— YERRboi Shredda (@ShreddaSosa) March 12, 2021
Great job passing a huge progressive relief bill!! (It could’ve been better, but Democrats got it done, & that’s what counts for now.) The next step is to take a fuckton of credit for it: Send every stimulus check with a “Biden Bucks” logo & his smiley face on it. No shame now.— Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) March 6, 2021