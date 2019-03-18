10 Bada** Women In Art & Literature

3. Maya Angelou Angelou was an American poet, singer, memoirist, and civil rights activist. She published seven autobiographies, three books of essays, several books of poetry, and is credited with a list of plays, movies, and television shows over 50 years.

4. Dana King King is an award winning journalist who left journalism in 2012 to pursue her passion of art. She is also sculptor who also paints and draws. She is known for her sculptures and community projects that revolve around the goal of portraying a political message.

6. Evita Tezeno Tezeno's art consists of collages with cubism influences. Inspired by images from her childhood. Evita translates these memories through mixed media, combining handmade papers, acrylic paints and found objects. Her work is collected by many celebs like Denzel Washington and Star Jones.

8. Lorna Simpson Simpson is a photographer and multimedia artist who made a name for herself in the 1980s and 1990s with artworks such as Guarded Conditions and Square Deal. Simpson's work has been displayed at the Museum of Modern Art, the Museum of Contemporary Art, the Miami Art Museum, the Walker Art Center, the Minneapolis Institute of Art, and the Irish Museum of Modern Art. In 2016 she created the album artwork for 'Black America Again' by Common.

9. Iyanla Vanzant In 2000 Vanzant was named one of the “100 most influential Black Americans” by Ebony magazine, which said that “Her books, lectures and television appearances have made her a multimedia high priestess of healthy relationships.”