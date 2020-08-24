celebrity men
Over 50 & Fine: Celebrity Men In Their 50s, 60s, & 70s

Posted August 24, 2020

Celebrity women like Angela Bassett, Mariah Carey, and Halle Berry aren’t the only ones getting better with time.

Some of your favorite celebrity men are also proving that the famous phrase “Black Don’t Crack” works on both sides of the coin.

Stars like Morris Chestnut and Malcolm Jamal Warner show us that time has not hurt their famous looks and men can also age gracefully.

Check out the gallery below of more celebrity men in their 50s, 60s, and 70s who are looking great beyond their youth.

1. Richard Roundtree

2. Michael Beach

3. Courtney B. Vance

4. Denzel Washington

5. Malcolm Jamal Warner

6. James Pickens, Jr.

7. Samuel L. Jackson

8. Don Cheadle

9. Will Smith

10. Dennis Haysbert

11. Barack Obama

12. Morris Chestnut

13. Giancarlo Esposito

14. Seal

15. Lenny Kravitz

Close