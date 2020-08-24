Over 50 & Fine: Celebrity Men In Their 50s, 60s, & 70s

Celebrity women like Angela Bassett, Mariah Carey, and Halle Berry aren’t the only ones getting better with time.

Some of your favorite celebrity men are also proving that the famous phrase “Black Don’t Crack” works on both sides of the coin.

Stars like Morris Chestnut and Malcolm Jamal Warner show us that time has not hurt their famous looks and men can also age gracefully.

Check out the gallery below of more celebrity men in their 50s, 60s, and 70s who are looking great beyond their youth.

