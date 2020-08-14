Halle Berry has been the object of Black Culture’s affection since her appearance in Boomerang. Long before her acting days, Ms. Berry was serving face, body and personality in the beauty pageant world. Now she is the proud recipient of an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award, among others.

Halle Berry is recognized as one of the highest paid actresses in the 2000’s. At one point, she was in every blockbuster film to hit the big screen. The Halle Berry demand went far beyond movies. She’s been known for her very publicized dating life, which resulted in a few marriages and divorces. People often used her beauty as a way to prove that men will cheat on just about anyone. “If they’d cheat on Halle Berry, they’ll cheat on you.” Basically, it doesn’t matter how beautiful you are, there’s someone out there who will grow tired of you. In response to the assumption that her looks give her a pass at heartache, Halle said in a London press conference, “Being thought of as a beautiful woman has spared me nothing in life. No heartache, no trouble. Love has been difficult. Beauty is essentially meaningless and it is always transitory.”

Halle Berry may be navigating love, but she sure knows how to shut down a red carpet. She pushes the boundaries when it comes to fashion. There isn’t a dress too low-cut, or a split that’s too high for the actress. At 54, she has a body that can rival any 25 year old. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down the 10 times Halle Berry was style and beauty goals.

