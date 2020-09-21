CLOSE
Black Celebrities Who Had COVID-19

Posted 15 hours ago

A list of Black actors, actresses, politicians, public figures, and athletes who tested positive for the coronavirus.

1. Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds

2. NBA Legend Patrick Ewing

3. Comedian, actor and radio host DL Hughley

4. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

5. Tiffany Haddish

6. Rapper Scarface

7. NBA player Russell Westbrook

8. Reality TV personality Sheree Whitfield

9. NBA player Kevin Durant

10. Reality TV personality and entrepreneur Peter Thomas

11. Usain Bolt

12. The Rock

13. NFL player Von Miller

14. Vivica A. Fox

15. Idris Elba

16. Former NBA Player Jason Collins

17. Rapper Slim Thug

18. Marcus Smart

NBA Player Marcus Smart 

19. Rudy Golbert and Donovan Mitchell

20. Herman Cain

Source:Associated Press

Sadly, Herman Cain, passed away from complications from the coronavirus. 

21. NBA Player Christian Wood

View this post on Instagram

We learn from failure not from success -Dracula

A post shared by Christian Wood (@chriswood_5) on

