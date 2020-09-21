Black Celebrities Who Had COVID-19

A list of Black actors, actresses, politicians, public figures, and athletes who tested positive for the coronavirus.
1. Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds
2. NBA Legend Patrick Ewing
3. Comedian, actor and radio host DL Hughley
4. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
5. Tiffany Haddish
6. Rapper Scarface
7. NBA player Russell Westbrook
8. Reality TV personality Sheree Whitfield
9. NBA player Kevin Durant
10. Reality TV personality and entrepreneur Peter Thomas
11. Usain Bolt
12. The Rock
13. NFL player Von Miller
14. Vivica A. Fox
15. Idris Elba
16. Former NBA Player Jason Collins
17. Rapper Slim Thug
18. Marcus Smart
NBA Player Marcus Smart
19. Rudy Golbert and Donovan Mitchell
20. Herman CainSource:Associated Press
Sadly, Herman Cain, passed away from complications from the coronavirus.
21. NBA Player Christian Wood
