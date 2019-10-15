CLOSE
Big Families: Celebs With 4 Or More Kids!

Posted 19 hours ago

1. KeKe Wyatt- 10 Kids

Source:Keke Wyatt IG

2. Tina Campbell- 4 Kids

Source:Tina Campbell IG

3. Kimora Lee Simmons- 4 Kids

Source:Kimora Lee Simmons IG

4. Master P Courtesy- 9 Kids

Source:Master P Courtesy

5. TI and Tiny Have 8 Kids Between The Two Of Them

Source:TI IG

6. Floyd Mayweather- 4 Kids

Source:Floyd Mayweather Jr. IG

7. Matthew Knowles- 4 Kids

Source:PR Photos

8. Angelina Jolie- 6 Kids

9. Muhammed Ali- 9 Kids

Source:Laila Ali IG

10. Eddie Murphy- 10 Kids

Source:Bria Murphy IG

11. Madonna- 4 Kids

Source:Madonna IG

12. Mike Tyson- 8 Kids

Source:(Amir Tyson IG)

13. Kris Jenner- 6 Kids

Source:PR Photos

14. Ziggy Marley- 6 Kids

Source:Ziggy Marley IG

15. Bob Marley- 11 Kids

Source:Ziggy Marley IG

16. Diddy- 8 Kids

Source:Quincy IG

17. Billy Ray Cyrus- 6 kids

Source:PR Photos

18. DMX Is Believed To Have 15 Kids

Source:PR Photos

19. Fetty Wap- 7 Kids

Source:Masika IG

20. Evander Holyfield- 11 Kids

Source:PR Photos

21. Flavor Flav- 7 Kids

Source:PR Photos

22. Ray Lewis- 6 Kids

Source:Ray Lewis Courtesy

23. Jermaine Jackson- 9 Kids

Source:Jermaine Jackson IG

24. Ginuwine- 8 Kids

Source:Genuwine IG

25. Joe Jackson- 11 Kids

Source:PR Photos
