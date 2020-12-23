Christmas , christmas soul , Christmas Soul Classics
15 Greatest Christmas Soul Songs

Posted December 23, 2020

I don’t know about you but I’ve been playing Christmas music since November 1.

Every year I pull up my “Christmas Soul Classics” playlist and just let it ride. The list has been compiled digitally but it stems from an old cassette that has been in my family for who knows how long!

This playlist is for SOUL music lovers, we’re talking Otis Redding, The O’Jays, James Brown, The Temptations, Donny Hathaway and more!

With nearly 2 hours worth of music, it is hard to pick the essential 15 but here are in no particular order, the 15 greatest Christmas Soul songs or at least my family’s favorites:

1. William Bell – Everyday Will Be Like a Holiday

2. Otis Redding – Merry Christmas Baby

3. The Temptations – Silent Night

4. Carla Thomas – Gee Whiz It’s Christmas

5. Clarence Carter – Back Door Santa

6. James Brown – Santa Claus Goes Straight To The Ghetto

James Brown Source:other

7. Donny Hathaway – This Christmas

8. Jackson 5 – I Saw Mommy Seeing Christmas Song

9. Eartha Kitt – Santa Baby

10. Charles Brown – Please Come Home For Christmas

11. The Temptations – Give Love on Christmas Day

12. The Emotions – What Do The Lonely Do At Christmas?

13. Stevie Wonder – Someday At Christmas

14. Solomon Burke – Presents For Christmas

15. James Brown- Let’s Make Christmas Mean Something This Year

