Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

I don’t know about you but I’ve been playing Christmas music since November 1.

Every year I pull up my “Christmas Soul Classics” playlist and just let it ride. The list has been compiled digitally but it stems from an old cassette that has been in my family for who knows how long!

This playlist is for SOUL music lovers, we’re talking Otis Redding, The O’Jays, James Brown, The Temptations, Donny Hathaway and more!

With nearly 2 hours worth of music, it is hard to pick the essential 15 but here are in no particular order, the 15 greatest Christmas Soul songs or at least my family’s favorites: