Bae Watch! Check Out These Celebrity Couples

Posted 8 hours ago
Rock Solid. Niggas talking it but ain't living it....💧💦🙏🏾 #TheJordans @therealfaithevans @back2lifeauto
A post shared by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1) on Sep 8, 2018 at 9:26pm PDT
My cowboy for the week. ❤️
A post shared by Eudoxie (Eh-dox-ee) Bridges (@eudoxie) on Sep 10, 2018 at 8:14am PDT
Kith Park. @versace vibes. 📷: @arab_lincoln
A post shared by Victor Cruz (@teamvic) on Sep 7, 2018 at 12:48pm PDT
I don’t care what none of y’all say, I still Love him 🤷🏼♀️😍😩🦍💦🎢🌋🤗👅🧠👪🎃🦄🌪🍿🍾🥊🤸🏼♀️🥇🎯🎰💒🤑🤰🏼👼🏽
A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Oct 10, 2018 at 5:58pm PDT
GOD NEVER MAKES MISTAKES!! #familyFirst @princesslove @melodylovenorwood I Love You both so much!!!
A post shared by Ray J • "RIGHT ON TIME" (@rayj) on Aug 2, 2018 at 3:09am PDT
We are so happy to share the final OTR2 with all of you, Seattle.
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 4, 2018 at 9:40pm PDT
Mine all mine, One more day until 10.7.18 I love you Michael Sterling and I can’t wait!!!!
A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on Oct 6, 2018 at 7:19am PDT
King & Queen 💩👑😻
A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Oct 6, 2018 at 9:04pm PDT
Our #honeymoon #2008 #turksandcaicos #younglove
A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Aug 15, 2018 at 9:32am PDT
When ya baby daddy joins you at #NYFW ❤️🙃😍
A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@golden_barbie) on Sep 12, 2018 at 4:27pm PDT