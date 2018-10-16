Bae Watch! Check Out These Celebrity Couples

Posted 8 hours ago

1. Stevie J and Faith Evans

2. Ludacris And His Wife Eudoxie

View this post on Instagram

My cowboy for the week. ❤️

A post shared by Eudoxie (Eh-dox-ee) Bridges (@eudoxie) on

3. Karrueche And Victor Cruz

View this post on Instagram

Kith Park. @versace vibes. 📷: @arab_lincoln

A post shared by Victor Cruz (@teamvic) on

4. Amber Rose Has A Mystery Man

5. Ray J And Princess Love

6. The Carters

7. Eva Marcille And Michael Sterling

8. T.I And Tiny

View this post on Instagram

King & Queen 💩👑😻

A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on

9. Tia And Cory Hardrict

View this post on Instagram

Our #honeymoon #2008 #turksandcaicos #younglove

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

10. Terrence J And Jasmine Sanders

Related Galleries
7 Photos Of Michelle Williams & Chad Johnson Showing Their Love For Each Other
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (10/06-10/12)
5 Family Friend Shows To Watch
Happy Birthday Cardi B!
Red Carpet Rundown: 2018 American Music Awards
Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media
Close