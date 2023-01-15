HomeApp Feed

Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha

TJ FV 2023 Banner
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Fraternities and Sororities Graphics

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was founded by nine women on the campus of Howard University in Washington DC on Jan. 15, 1908. It is the oldest greek-letter organization created by and for African American collegiate women. Its founders were: Anna Easter Brown, Beulah Burke, Lillie Burke, Marjorie Hill, Margaret Flagg Holmes, Ethel Hedgeman (Lyle), Lavinia Norman, Lucy Diggs Slowe and Marie Woolfolk (Taylor).  AKA has nearly 300,000 members in 1,018 graduate and undergraduate chapters worldwide.

Motto: “By Culture and By Merit”

Colors: Salmon Pink and Apple Green

Symbol: Ivy Leaf

Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha  was originally published on woldcnews.com

1. Maya Angelou

Maya Angelou Source:WENN

Original Chapter: Honorary

2. Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad

Original Chapter: Alpha

3. Loretta Devine

Loretta Devine

Original Chapter: Epsilon Lambda

4. Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes

Original Chapter: Gamma Theta

5. Toni Morrison

Toni Morrison

Original Chapter: Alpha

6. Cathy Hughes

Cathy Hughes

Original Chapter: Honorary

7. Lynn Whitfield

Lynn Whitfield

Original Chapter: Honorary

8. Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight

Original Chapter: Honorary

9. Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris

Original Chapter: Alpha

10. Mae Jemison

Mae Jemison Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

11. Suzanne de Passe

Suzanne de Passe Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

12. C. Delores Tucker

C. Delores Tucker Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

13. Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

14. Bernice King

Bernice King Source:WENN

Original Chapter: Kappa Omega

15. Coretta Scott King

Coretta Scott King Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

16. Jessye Norman

Jessye Norman Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

17. Ella Fitzgerald

Ella Fitzgerald Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

18. Critics’ Choice Awards 2019

Critics’ Choice Awards 2019 Source:WENN

25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards 2019 held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. actor,movie,film,actress,network,entertainment,cable,television,performer,hollywood,celebrity,talent,tv,red carpet,awards,arrivals,critics’ choice awards 2019,25th annual critics’ choice awards

19. Alice Walker

Alice Walker Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

20. Regina Taylor

Regina Taylor Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Kappa Mu

21. PaleyFest Fall TV Previews – ABC

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews - ABC Source:WENN

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews – ABC at the Paley Center for Media on September 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, CA entertainment,event,television,photograph,celebrity,talent,tv,red carpet,mix-ish,”beverly hills”,”paley center for media”,”paleyfest fall tv previews – abc”,”tika sumpter”

22. Jada Pinkett-Smith

Jada Pinkett-Smith Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

23. JoMarie Payton

JoMarie Payton Source:WENN

Original Chapter: Honorary

24. North Hollywood Cinefest – Arrivals

North Hollywood Cinefest - Arrivals Source:WENN

North Hollywood Cinefest – Arrivals

25. Marla Gibbs

Marla Gibbs Source:WENN

Original Chapter: Honorary

26. A’ja Wilson

A'ja Wilson Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Theta Gamma

27. Althea Gibson

Althea Gibson Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Beta Alpha

28. Lisa Borders

Lisa Borders Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Iota Mu

29. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Alpha Kappa Omega

30. Katherine Johnson

Katherine Johnson Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Nu

31. Star Jones

Star Jones Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Lambda Zeta

32. Sunny Hostin

Sunny Hostin Source:WENN

Original Chapter: Upsilon Nu Omega

33. Cassandra Wilson

Cassandra Wilson Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Beta Delta Omega

34. Shamari DeVoe

Shamari DeVoe Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Nu Lambda Omega

35. 2017 Miss America Competition – Red Carpet

2017 Miss America Competition - Red Carpet Source:Getty

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 11: Miss America 1991 Marjorie Vincent-Tripp attends the 2017 Miss America Competition – Red Carpet at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 11, 2016 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for dcp) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new jersey,atlantic city,stadium,red carpet event,boardwalk,miss america pageant

36. Yvette Lee Bowser

Yvette Lee Bowser Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Xi Beta

37. Original Chapter:

Original Chapter: Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Alpha Eta

38. Jamilah Lemieux

Jamilah Lemieux Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Delta Rho Omega

39. Roxie Roker

Roxie Roker Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Alpha

40. Vanessa Bell Calloway

Vanessa Bell Calloway Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Delta Phi

41. Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Delta Pi

42. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys Source:Keys Soulcare

Original Chapter: Honorary

43. Yolanda Adams

Yolanda Adams Source:@arturoholmesphotos

Original Chapter: Honorary

44. Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

45. Iyanla Vanzant

Iyanla Vanzant Source:OWN

Original Chapter: Honorary

46. Brandy

Brandy Source:eOne

Original Chapter: Honorary

Close