Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was founded by nine women on the campus of Howard University in Washington DC on Jan. 15, 1908. It is the oldest greek-letter organization created by and for African American collegiate women. Its founders were: Anna Easter Brown, Beulah Burke, Lillie Burke, Marjorie Hill, Margaret Flagg Holmes, Ethel Hedgeman (Lyle), Lavinia Norman, Lucy Diggs Slowe and Marie Woolfolk (Taylor). AKA has nearly 300,000 members in 1,018 graduate and undergraduate chapters worldwide.
Motto: “By Culture and By Merit”
Colors: Salmon Pink and Apple Green
Symbol: Ivy Leaf
1. Maya AngelouSource:WENN
Original Chapter: Honorary
2. Phylicia Rashad
Original Chapter: Alpha
3. Loretta Devine
Original Chapter: Epsilon Lambda
4. Wanda Sykes
Original Chapter: Gamma Theta
5. Toni Morrison
Original Chapter: Alpha
6. Cathy Hughes
Original Chapter: Honorary
7. Lynn Whitfield
Original Chapter: Honorary
8. Gladys Knight
Original Chapter: Honorary
9. Vice President Kamala Harris
Original Chapter: Alpha
10. Mae JemisonSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
11. Suzanne de PasseSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
12. C. Delores TuckerSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
13. Rosa ParksSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
14. Bernice KingSource:WENN
Original Chapter: Kappa Omega
15. Coretta Scott KingSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
16. Jessye NormanSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
17. Ella FitzgeraldSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
18. Critics’ Choice Awards 2019Source:WENN
25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards 2019 held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. actor,movie,film,actress,network,entertainment,cable,television,performer,hollywood,celebrity,talent,tv,red carpet,awards,arrivals,critics’ choice awards 2019,25th annual critics’ choice awards
19. Alice WalkerSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
20. Regina TaylorSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Kappa Mu
21. PaleyFest Fall TV Previews – ABCSource:WENN
PaleyFest Fall TV Previews – ABC at the Paley Center for Media on September 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, CA entertainment,event,television,photograph,celebrity,talent,tv,red carpet,mix-ish,”beverly hills”,”paley center for media”,”paleyfest fall tv previews – abc”,”tika sumpter”
22. Jada Pinkett-SmithSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
23. JoMarie PaytonSource:WENN
Original Chapter: Honorary
24. North Hollywood Cinefest – ArrivalsSource:WENN
North Hollywood Cinefest – Arrivals
25. Marla GibbsSource:WENN
Original Chapter: Honorary
26. A’ja WilsonSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Theta Gamma
27. Althea GibsonSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Beta Alpha
28. Lisa BordersSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Iota Mu
29. Rep. Sheila Jackson LeeSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Alpha Kappa Omega
30. Katherine JohnsonSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Nu
31. Star JonesSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Lambda Zeta
32. Sunny HostinSource:WENN
Original Chapter: Upsilon Nu Omega
33. Cassandra WilsonSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Beta Delta Omega
34. Shamari DeVoeSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Nu Lambda Omega
35. 2017 Miss America Competition – Red CarpetSource:Getty
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 11: Miss America 1991 Marjorie Vincent-Tripp attends the 2017 Miss America Competition – Red Carpet at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 11, 2016 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for dcp) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new jersey,atlantic city,stadium,red carpet event,boardwalk,miss america pageant
36. Yvette Lee BowserSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Xi Beta
37. Original Chapter:Source:Getty
Original Chapter: Alpha Eta
38. Jamilah LemieuxSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Delta Rho Omega
39. Roxie RokerSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Alpha
40. Vanessa Bell CallowaySource:Getty
Original Chapter: Delta Phi
41. Yvette Nicole BrownSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Delta Pi
42. Alicia KeysSource:Keys Soulcare
Original Chapter: Honorary
43. Yolanda AdamsSource:@arturoholmesphotos
Original Chapter: Honorary
44. Ava DuVernaySource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
45. Iyanla VanzantSource:OWN
Original Chapter: Honorary
46. BrandySource:eOne
Original Chapter: Honorary