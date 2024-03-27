Listen Live
Act (Breaking) Bad: Yung Miami Accused Of Pushing “Pink Cocaine” For Diddy In Amended Suit

Published on March 27, 2024

WELP! It looks like it might not be a fun summer for Yung Miami after all.

On Monday (Mar. 25), producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones amended his lawsuit against Caresha’s (former?) boo, embattled mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. In the suit, Jones now claims that the “Act Bad” femcee has been transporting drugs for the Bad Boy Records founder.

XXL obtained the updated court documents, which goes into detail about Diddy’s alleged love for “pink cocaine,” also known as “tuci” on the streets. Described as a combination of ecstasy and coke, the mogul allegedly obtain the drug from his recently-arrested “mule,” Brendan Paul.

RELATED: Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule”Arrested In Miami

“Plaintiff and the Combs Rico Enterprise were rehearsing for ‘Something in the Westival.” in Virginia,” according to the docs. “Plaintiff Jones personally witnessed Mr. Combs do a few lines of coke in his dressing room. Defendant Sean Combs wanted tuci but Brendan forgot it, so Defendant Kristina Khorram called Yung Miami. Who then brought it on the private jet from Miami.”

The documents also named the City Girls rapper as one of the women “who were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs’ sex workers.” Other women named in the suit, according to USA Today, include wellness coach Jade Ramey and model (and 50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend/baby mama) Daphne Joy.

Diddy has denied all the accusations in Lil Rod’s initial lawsuit. As for Caresha, she has been silent about the whole thing. However, the folks on X (formerly Twitter) had PLENTY to say!

Check out the reactions below!

Note: Contains Explicit Language

 

