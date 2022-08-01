8 Black-Owned Brands To Check Out For National Black Business Month

National Black Business month is every month over here. However, August is the official month that such businesses are highlighted. Black entrepreneurs have been the backbone of this nation and still are. Black businesses have played an integral role in keeping this economy alive. Entrepreneurs like Madame C.J. Walker and Lisa Price have paved the way for other business owners of their hue to make their mark in this world, and they are doing just that.
There are plenty of brands to support during this month. Everything from fashion to health products by entrepreneurs of color are at your fingertips. And if you’d like to expand your shopping repertoire and explore more cultural brands you didn’t know existed, we’ve rounded up eight for you to check out.
In honor of National Black Business Month, consider patronizing one of these eight ethnic brands.
1. Absolute JoiSource:Courtesy of Melody Joy PR, CJS PR, ChicExecs PR
Show your melanated skin some love with this skincare line for people of color over 35 years of age. Absolute Joi’s products are guaranteed to calm your skin , help with dark marks, aging, and sensitivity.
2. MajenyeSource:Courtesy of Melody Joy PR, CJS PR, ChicExecs PR
If you’re big on products that promote healing, this shop is for you. Crystal-healing enthusiast Yetunde Alabi offers all-natural, vegan, and cruelty-free products promote self-love, harmony, and wellness.
3. Danessa Myricks BeautySource:Courtesy of Melody Joy PR, CJS PR, ChicExecs PR
Danessa Myricks Beauty line offers water-proof makeup that features vibrant colors and long-wear abilities. Looking for a quality makeup line that is for us and by us, check this popular brand out.
4. Mila Rose Hair CareSource:Courtesy of Melody Joy PR, CJS PR, ChicExecs PR
Feed your curls with natural products from Mila Rose Hair Care. Whatever your curl pattern is, Mila Rose Hair Care has you covered. Leave your tresses nourished, protected, and moisturized with any of their products.
5. Orijin CultureSource:Courtesy of Melody Joy PR, CJS PR, ChicExecs PR
Celebrate Black culture with a luxury handbag or accessory from Orijin Culture. The eye-catching Africa-shaped bag will surely add spice to any outfit you put on.
6. PuffCuffSource:Courtesy of Melody Joy PR, CJS PR, ChicExecs PR
PuffCuff celebrates thick hair by creating an easy-to-use hair clamp that causes no damage or tension. Pull your hair into a cute puff without having to worry about stressing your edges.
7. Orijin BeesSource:Courtesy of Melody Joy PR, CJS PR, ChicExecs PR
Get your child a baby doll they can relate to with Orijin Bees. These dolls come in different brown skin tones with different curl patterns as well. Give the gift of inclusion with one of these beautiful dolls.
8. MinkeeBlue bagSource:MinkeeBlue bag
Pack your entire life in a MinkeeBlue bag. This travel sack allows you to carry more than you need all while being fashionable.