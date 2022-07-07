5 Times Tasha Cobbs Leonard Ministered To Us

Happy 41st birthday to Tasha Cobbs Leonard! The powerhouse singer that shuts down the church every time she grabs a mic.

From the first time we heard her voice, we knew her ministry was ordained by God.

Here are five times her singing ministered to us.

