We all have a friend like Porsha Williams a.k.a “Peach Juice” in our squad. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star brings the fun, the fashion and the funny wherever she goes. Now back to the fashions. Porsha’s sexy glam style is a standout whenever she appears on screen. And when we say everything is on point from her hair to her makeup to her nails, sis doesn’t skip a step in her glam process.

Porsha recently debuted a short sexy new do that further proves she can slay any hairstyle! In addition to being a social justice activist, she is the founder of Go Naked Hair and style muse for her millions of fans on social media.

Underneath Porsha’s fabulous wigs and weaves is a healthy head of natural hair, which she shared with fans in a rare stripped down moment on her Instastories and Instagram feed.

And now the reality TV star is passing along her favorite childhood hairstyles to her daughter Pilar. While PJ is still rocking pig tails and bows, she can leave the big girl hairstyles to her fly mama.

Keep scrolling for more fabulous Porsha hair moments.

5 Times Porsha Williams Gave Us Hair Envy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com