When It’s Over: 5 Power Couples We Still Can’t Believe Broke Up

After three years of marriage and an impressive 17 years as a couple, we’re sad to report that R&B sensation Miguel and his model wife Nazanin Mandi have officially announced their separation.

People reports that the pair have been separate “for some time now” according to a rep for both parties, who further added the very common statement, “the couple both wish each other well.”

While this news may be heartbreaking for diehard fans of the Kaleidoscope Dream singer or one of Nazanin’s 1.7 million followers on Instagram, for the rest of us it’s just the latest in a long line of love droughts that we’ve had to endure from a third-person perspective over the years. For all the matching red carpet looks, all those social media serenades of love and every anniversary that made us outsiders feel the FOMO of Cupid’s arrow, it only took one joint statement and a IG wipeout to make those once-treasured memories simply disappear.

To be quite honest, the split between Miguel and Nazanin reminded us of five other couples that put onlookers in a similar state of shock after announcing the end of their relationship. It’s not to say that you should live vicariously through a couple you’ll probably only ever see on TV — this is Hollywood we’re talking about! — but there’s something about these doomed pairs that really makes you question whether it’s even all worth it.

From a pop diva that replaced her famous ex with another famous ex within a few weeks, to a hip-hop king and his scream-singing ex-wife that barely get along for the kids, take a look at five power couples that sadly saw their spark fade out.

Forever in our hearts…:

