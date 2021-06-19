Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Fathered Premature Newborn Twins & Abandoned Them According To Mistress

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We were rooting for them on the basis of Black love, but it unfortunately looks like Lala & Carmelo Anthony are officially calling it quits on their 10-year marriage.

Although no concrete reason has been made for why they’re ending things — Lala cited the ever-elusive “irreconcilable differences” in courts documents — Melo is, unsurprisingly to some, caught up in yet another cheating scandal after already overcoming one in 2019. This time the mistress in question is reportedly film director Lee Daniels’ niece Miyah J, but now there’s another woman making an even bigger claim that he’s the father of her premature twins and is allegedly doing everything he can to not be part of their lives.

Based off an exclusive report by Hollywood Unlocked, the woman is choosing to stay unnamed but didn’t have a problem with them using a picture of her face…..anyway! She claims to have met Melo last year, and over time became intimate with him although she was well aware he was still working things out with Lala.

“The woman explained that she met Carmelo in New York in 2020. After turning him down a few times, he insisted that he was not trying to hit on her but just wanted to be “cool” and “hang out.” Because of his good energy and vibe, she went along with it and kept in contact with him. She said during 2020, they talked almost every day and the two eventually hung out and later started hooking up. She noted that although she knew Carmelo was married, he came off as a single man because he would FaceTime her in his bed at his home, who he shares with LaLa Anthony, and noted that he didn’t even spend holidays with his family!

While she admits that she’s no angel, she says she honestly didn’t feel bad about seeing Carmelo because she alleges that she also knows “who’s f*cking LaLa too!” Aside from that, in September, the woman found out she was pregnant with twins! The plan was for her to get an abortion in LA, which Carmelo agreed to as neither of them wanted it to turn into a bigger situation. The woman, 38, said she needed a medical abortion, which means she had to be accompanied by someone. But Carmelo never flew back from Portland to LA to show up for the procedure.”

We can only hope Carmelo and Lala work things out for the sake of their teenage son Kiyan. Let us know your thought though: is Melo’s marriage done for, or does he have one more “Get Out Of Jail Free” card to pull?

