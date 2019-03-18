5 Movies We’re Looking Forward To In 2019 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. “The Intruder” Meagan Good and Michael Ealy are a gorgeous couple who purchase their first home in the upcoming flick “The Intruder.” But what’s supposed to be a blessing turns into a nightmare when the former owner of the home (Dennis Quaid) turns deadly. “The Intruder” hits theaters in May

2. Avengers End Game We’ve never felt more anxiety than we did watching “Avengers: Endgame.” How will Thanos die? Is Gamora really dead? How does Iron Man get out of space? All of our questions will be answered on April 26 when the finale of the Avengers franchise comes to an emotional end.

3. “Us” The trailer for Jordan Peele’s follow-up thriller to the critically-acclaimed “Get Out” is even scarier than we could imagine. Lupita N’yongo plays Adelaide Wilson, who returns home to her childhood home with her family where they are haunted past traumas. “Us” hits theaters nationwide March 22, 2019.

4. “Little” The #blackgirlmagic overfloweth in this light-hearted comedy starring Issa Rae, Regina Hall and Marsai Martin. Regina Hall plays a nonsense executive whose world gets turned upside down when she is transported into Marsai’s little body. With her assistant Issa’s help, she manages to keep her job (or at least it seems). “Little” hits theaters April 12.