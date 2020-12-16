5 Fashionable Photos of Baby Junie To Celebrate Her 5th Birthday [PHOTOS]

Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr, affectionately known as Baby Junie, is already an accomplished young lady with her own line of children’s clothing, modeling portfolio and an infectious personality to match. Today, Dec. 16, she celebrates five precious years of life. Junie must have learned from her fashionable mommy about how to serve looks in the latest designer from Givenchy to Moschino. Take a look at five fashionable moments from our favorite little fashionista. Happy Birthday, Junie!
1. Junie in Givenchy
Baby Junie keeps it simple yet cute in a little designer drip for her 5th birthday. It’s the red ruffles with the matching bag for us.
2. A Slight Slay With Friends
A day of fun with friends deserves a quick photo-op, so you know Junie gave the camera a pose like no other.
3. Draped In Gucci
Baby girl stays laced every year. Last year was Gucci from head to toe. Junie continues to outdo herself every birthday. We love the braided hairstyle with the beads too!
4. Motorsport Junie
Junie is definitely the coolest kid. Styled by her mommy and GeeGee for her JuJu Beez Clothing line. This look is it!
5. Effortless Neutral Layers at Coachella
Junie served the most adorable look at Coachella during her mommy’s performance at Kanye’s Sunday Service. The pink mauve look with floral bottoms and cute curly updo made our hearts melt.