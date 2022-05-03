Recreate These Dramatic Hair Moments From The 2022 Met Gala

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The fashion fanatics are still high after last night’s Met Gala, and rightfully so. Most of the looks were breathtaking, leaving a lasting impression that cannot be erased. While the fashion was giving what it was supposed to be giving, it was the hairstyles and hairpieces that stole the show.

Winnie Harlow

Supermodel Winnie Harlow sashayed on the Met Gala Red Carpet wearing an eye-catching Iris Van Herpen ensemble. Her hair was swept back into a sleek bun, exclusively using @unite_hair , and adorned by a striking, feathered headpiece. Harlow’s look was totally in alignment with the “Gilded Glamour“ theme, and her hairstyle and accessories completed her look. “Our inspiration was a high-fashion ballerina this year,” stated Harlow’s hairstylist Davontae’ Washington.

Cardi B

Cardi is known to give a memorable red carpet moment, and she did not fail us last night. The “WAP” rapper wowed the crowd in Versace, and her hairstyle, created by Tokyo Stylez , definitely matched her glam. “We were inspired by her gorgeous gold Versace dress that’s covered in gold chains to create this glamorous 90’s, voluminous updo.” stated Stylez who used TRESemmé and Dyson to secure Cardi’s mane.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union was absolutely breathtaking in Versace as she nailed the “Gilded Glamour” theme also while channeling vintage Black excellence. Her hairstyle matched her ensemble perfectly. It featured a part in the middle and a slicked back bun. Union’s hairstylist, Larry Sims, used the actress’ own hair products (Flawless by Gabrielle Union) to achieve her look.

Ciara

Ciara strutted on the Met Gala Red Carpet in silver and black stripe Michael Kors gown. Her “Gilded Glamour” was heavily highlighted in her hairdo with celebrity hairstylist Cesar DeLeon Ramirez adding silver accents throughout her middle part, and several inches of length. “I knew I wanted the hair to make a statement while still complimenting Michael Kors’ design. I was immediately in love with the silver detailing and that became the inspiration for the creative elements I wanted to add to the hair.” stated Ramirez who used @unite_hair products to complete Ciara’s look.

Get the steps on how to recreate their looks, below:

Recreate These Dramatic Hair Moments From The 2022 Met Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com