2020 NAACP Image Awards Winners

This year the 51st NAACP Image Awards were broadcasted on BET.

This elegant event showcasing Black excellence aired Saturday February 22nd and the stars definitely showed up.

1. Lizzo Wins Entertainer of the Year Source:(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) Lizzo Beats Angela Bassett, Billy Porter, Regina King, and Tyler Perry

2. Omari Hardwick Wins Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series Source:Getty Omari Hardwick wins for his role in Power beating Billy Porter – Pose (FX Networks), Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem (EPIX), Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar (OWN) and Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC).

3. Angela Bassett wins Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series Source:Getty Angela Bassett wins for her role in 9-1-1 (FOX) beating Regina King – Watchmen (HBO), Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar (OWN), Simone Missick – All Rise (CBS) and Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

4. Jada Pinkett-Smith wins for Outstanding Talk Series & Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information Source:Red Table Talk

5. Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé wins Outstanding Variety Show Source:Getty Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé won over 2019 Black Girls Rock! (BET Networks), Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix), Saturday Night Live (NBC) and Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

6. Beyoncé Wins Outstanding Female Artist Source:Getty Beyoncé Wins Outstanding Female Artist over Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG), H.E.R. (RCA Records), India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG) and Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

7. Bruno Mars wins Outstanding Male Artist Source:Getty Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records) won over Khalid (RCA Records), Lil Nas X (Columbia Records), MAJOR.,(BOE Music Group/EMPIRE), and PJ Morton (Morton R

8. Kirk Franklin’s Love Theory Wins Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album Source:Getty Kirk Franklin’s Love Theory Wins Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album over I Made It Out – John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez, Laughter – Bebe Winans feat. Korean Soul, Not Yet – Donnie McClurkin and Victory – The Clark Sisters

9. Just Mercy Wins Outstanding Motion Picture Source:Warner Bros. Just Mercy Wins Outstanding Motion Picture over Dolemite is My Name, Harriet, Queen & Slim and Us