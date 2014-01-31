Package Pricing

|The Best Value In Family Fun and
Entertainment for Our Community
|
5-day Packages
|
4-day Packages
|
|
5 days and 4 nights at the Gaylord Palms Resort – A Weekend in the Lap of Luxury!
- A lush 4.5 acre atrium
- 6 on-site dining options
- 20% off at the full-service spa
- a family fun water park
- parking included
4 exclusive concerts – Party with Tom! Jam with your favorites!
- A kickoff party Thursday evening
- The artists your love on stage Friday night
- More of your favorites on Saturday night
- PLUS an entire day of inspiration on Sunday with the Gospel Explosion that gets you up!
3 stages of non-stop entertainment and enrichment
- Star-studded concerts with after-parties
- Interactive seminars and panel discussions on the main stage in the Expo
- Late night comedy with comedians who keep you in stitches
2 …3,4 or even single – We’ve got you covered no matter what your family looks like!
- A teen party and camps just for the kids
- Parents, get a night off from the kids while your little ones hang at Kids’ Nite Out – a supervised play space just for our youngest family members
- Couples and Singles, treat yourselves at the full-service Relache Spa or any one of the six (6) on-site restaurants; or laugh it up during late night comedy, seminars in the Expo and concert after-parties
1 Super-Sized Family Expo
- Musical Performances throughout the day Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Autograph sessions with your favorite celebrities
- Shopping with vendors that reflect and enhance your lifestyle
- Seminars and panels on everything from finance and parenting to wellness and beauty
- Fitness, Games, Activities and more
And that’s not all…
- Theme Park Option – A day of Family Fun at an Orlando-area theme park, complete with with a family barbecue just for us
- Family Game Night with food, board games, video games, sports activities and inflatables
- Exclusive Activites and Events just for Family Reunion package-holders
|Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion® 2018
Guest Package Policies
|Bookings
|
Full payment for a package is due at booking. If payment is to be paid by check, receipt of check must occur within fourteen (14) days; otherwise, the reservation will automatically cancel on the fifteenth (15th) day with a cancellation fee of $250 due. Initial deposits made on June 8, 2018 and after must be by credit card.
|
|
Installment Plans
|
As a courtesy to our guests, TJFR offers an installment plan for reservations. If the Initial Deposit is to be paid by check, receipt of the check must occur within fourteen (14) days; otherwise, the reservation will automatically cancel on the fifteenth (15th) day with a cancelation fee of $250 due. If a scheduled installment payment is not received within seven (7) days of its due date, the booking will be transferred to the Wait List. Once payments are brought current, the booking will be re-established, provided there is available capacity to accommodate the original booking. Initial deposits made on June 8, 2018 and after must be by credit card.
|
|
Refunds
|
|
|
Travel Insurance
|
Troubles can occur when you least anticipate them, forcing you to cancel or interrupt your trip, lose your vacation investment, and incur unplanned expenses. We strongly encourage you to consider the purchase of travel insurance to cover unexpected events such as loss of income, medical emergencies for you or someone dear to you before and during the trip, a death in the family, natural disasters, and other unforeseen events. In fairness to our guests that purchase travel insurance, we strictly abide by the Refund Policy regardless of personal circumstances or circumstances beyond your control that prevent or delay your participation. Travel insurance may be purchased from a national insurer such as Travel Guard (www.TravelGuard.com, an AIG company) or type “travel insurance” into a search engine. TJFR earns a nominal fee if you purchase travel insurance through Travel Guard. Insurers usually require the purchase of coverage to occur near the date of booking. Some airlines offer travel insurance – please be aware that such insurance rarely covers more than just the air fare; you might still lose your investment in the Family Reunion package. Seriously consider purchasing from a travel insurance carrier, which usually covers the entire investment. Every year we have guests that lose their investment, because they “didn’t think it could happen to them.” © 2018, TJFR Guest Package Policies (02/26/2018), *All schedules, times, artists, performers, appearances and locations are subject to change without notice. Florida Seller of Travel Number ST37188