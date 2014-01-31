Package Pricing

 

The Best Value In Family Fun and
Entertainment for Our Community

5-day Packages

4-day Packages
  • 4 nights at the Gaylord Palms
  • Ticketed concerts – Friday Evening, Saturday Evening, Sunday Morning
  • Childcare of Friday Evening
  • 5 select meals
  • Events and Activities just for Family Reunion Package-holders
  • Ground transportation to and from MCO and the theme park
  • 3 nights at the Gaylord Palms
  • Ticketed concerts – Friday Evening, Saturday Evening, Sunday Morning
  • Childcare on Friday Evening
  • 4 select meals
  • Events and Activities just for Family Reunion Package-holders
  • Ground transportation to and from the theme park

5 days and 4 nights at the Gaylord Palms Resort – A Weekend in the Lap of Luxury!

  • A lush 4.5 acre atrium
  • 6 on-site dining options
  • 20% off at the full-service spa
  • a family fun water park
  • parking included

4 exclusive concerts – Party with Tom! Jam with your favorites!

  • A kickoff party Thursday evening
  • The artists your love on stage Friday night
  • More of your favorites on Saturday night
  • PLUS an entire day of inspiration on Sunday with the Gospel Explosion that gets you up!

3 stages of non-stop entertainment and enrichment

  • Star-studded concerts with after-parties
  • Interactive seminars and panel discussions on the main stage in the Expo
  • Late night comedy with comedians who keep you in stitches

2 …3,4 or even single – We’ve got you covered no matter what your family looks like!

  • A teen party and camps just for the kids
  • Parents, get a night off from the kids while your little ones hang at Kids’ Nite Out – a supervised play space just for our youngest family members
  • Couples and Singles, treat yourselves at the full-service Relache Spa or any one of the six (6) on-site restaurants; or laugh it up during late night comedy, seminars in the Expo and concert after-parties

1 Super-Sized Family Expo

  • Musical Performances throughout the day Friday, Saturday and Sunday
  • Autograph sessions with your favorite celebrities
  • Shopping with vendors that reflect and enhance your lifestyle
  • Seminars and panels on everything from finance and parenting to wellness and beauty
  • Fitness, Games, Activities and more
And that’s not all…
  • Theme Park Option – A day of Family Fun at an Orlando-area theme park, complete with with a family barbecue just for us
  • Family Game Night with food, board games, video games, sports activities and inflatables
  • Exclusive Activites and Events just for Family Reunion package-holders

 

 

Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion® 2018
Guest Package Policies
Bookings
Full payment for a package is due at booking. If payment is to be paid by check, receipt of check must occur within fourteen (14) days; otherwise, the reservation will automatically cancel on the fifteenth (15th) day with a cancellation fee of $250 due. Initial deposits made on June 8, 2018 and after must be by credit card.
Package Prices Single Double Triple Quad
3-Day $1,199 $1,729 $2,239 $2,729
3-Day w/ Park Tickets $1,299 $1,939 $2,599 $3,259
4-Day $1,369 $1,849 $2,399 $2,889
4-Day w/ Park Tickets $1,469 $2,099 $2,779 $3,429
Installment Plans
As a courtesy to our guests, TJFR offers an installment plan for reservations. If the Initial Deposit is to be paid by check, receipt of the check must occur within fourteen (14) days; otherwise, the reservation will automatically cancel on the fifteenth (15th) day with a cancelation fee of $250 due. If a scheduled installment payment is not received within seven (7) days of its due date, the booking will be transferred to the Wait List. Once payments are brought current, the booking will be re-established, provided there is available capacity to accommodate the original booking. Initial deposits made on June 8, 2018 and after must be by credit card.
Reservations
Made By
 Initial Deposit
(Due at Booking)
 Percentage of Balance Due On
Fri Fri Fri Fri Fri Fri Fri Fri
Mar 30th Apr 13th Apr 27th May 11th May 25th Jun 8th Jun 22nd Jul 6th
Fri, Mar 16 $500 10% 10% 10% 10% 15% 15% 15% Balance
Fri, Mar 30 $500 15% 15% 15% 15% 15% 15% Balance
Fri, Apr 13 $500 15% 15% 15% 15% 20% Balance
Fri, Apr 27 $500 20% 20% 20% 20% Balance
Fri, May 11 $500 25% 25% 25% Balance
Fri, May 25 $500 33% 33% Balance
Fri, Jun 8 25% 50% Balance

Fri, Jun 30

 50% Balance
After Fri, Jun 30 100%
Refunds
Refunds will be processed within fourteen (14) days of cancelation. The
refund amount is the total of payments received less a cancelation fee applied against the package price. For example, if total payments of $1,250 had been made on a 4-Day Triple Package with Tickets priced at $2,779 purchased on March 3, 2018 and canceled on March 23, 2018, the refund would be $416 [$1,250 – ($2,779 * 30%) = $416]. Example 2: if payment was made in full, at time of booking, on a 3-Day Single Package (No Tickets) priced at $1,199 purchased on March 12, 2018 and canceled on March 20, 2018, the refund would be $699 ($1,199 – $500 minimum = $699). No refunds are available for packages canceling after Friday, July 13, 2018. Packages may not be downgraded.
Cancelation
Date On or Before
 Cancelation Fee
As a % or Pkg
Fri, Mar 16, 2018 30%
Fri, Apr 20, 2018 50%
Fri, May 18, 2018 60%
Fri, Jun 29, 2018 70%
Fri, Jul 13, 2018 80%
After Fri, Jul 13, 2017 100%
Minimum Cancelation Fee of $500
Travel Insurance
Troubles can occur when you least anticipate them, forcing you to cancel or interrupt your trip, lose your vacation investment, and incur unplanned expenses. We strongly encourage you to consider the purchase of travel insurance to cover unexpected events such as loss of income, medical emergencies for you or someone dear to you before and during the trip, a death in the family, natural disasters, and other unforeseen events. In fairness to our guests that purchase travel insurance, we strictly abide by the Refund Policy regardless of personal circumstances or circumstances beyond your control that prevent or delay your participation. Travel insurance may be purchased from a national insurer such as Travel Guard (www.TravelGuard.com, an AIG company) or type “travel insurance” into a search engine. TJFR earns a nominal fee if you purchase travel insurance through Travel Guard. Insurers usually require the purchase of coverage to occur near the date of booking. Some airlines offer travel insurance – please be aware that such insurance rarely covers more than just the air fare; you might still lose your investment in the Family Reunion package. Seriously consider purchasing from a travel insurance carrier, which usually covers the entire investment. Every year we have guests that lose their investment, because they “didn’t think it could happen to them.” © 2018, TJFR Guest Package Policies (02/26/2018), *All schedules, times, artists, performers, appearances and locations are subject to change without notice. Florida Seller of Travel Number ST37188
 

 