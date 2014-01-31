Package Pricing

Full payment for a package is due at booking. If payment is to be paid by check, receipt of check must occur within fourteen (14) days; otherwise, the reservation will automatically cancel on the fifteenth (15th) day with a cancellation fee of $250 due. Initial deposits made on June 8, 2018 and after must be by credit card.

As a courtesy to our guests, TJFR offers an installment plan for reservations. If the Initial Deposit is to be paid by check, receipt of the check must occur within fourteen (14) days; otherwise, the reservation will automatically cancel on the fifteenth (15th) day with a cancelation fee of $250 due. If a scheduled installment payment is not received within seven (7) days of its due date, the booking will be transferred to the Wait List. Once payments are brought current, the booking will be re-established, provided there is available capacity to accommodate the original booking. Initial deposits made on June 8, 2018 and after must be by credit card.

Refunds will be processed within fourteen (14) days of cancelation. The refund amount is the total of payments received less a cancelation fee applied against the package price. For example, if total payments of $1,250 had been made on a 4-Day Triple Package with Tickets priced at $2,779 purchased on March 3, 2018 and canceled on March 23, 2018, the refund would be $416 [$1,250 – ($2,779 * 30%) = $416]. Example 2: if payment was made in full, at time of booking, on a 3-Day Single Package (No Tickets) priced at $1,199 purchased on March 12, 2018 and canceled on March 20, 2018, the refund would be $699 ($1,199 – $500 minimum = $699). No refunds are available for packages canceling after Friday, July 13, 2018. Packages may not be downgraded.