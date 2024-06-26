podcast category header logo 2021
News

Bill Carpenter & Dayvon Love | The Carl Nelson Show

Published on June 26, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
The Carl Nelson Show UPDATED Feature Image

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

 

Join us on Wednesday morning for an inspiring and informative discussion led by a panel of progressive clergy leaders on voter participation and education. Before the panel, music historian Bill Carpenter will honor Black Music Month by delving into Baltimore’s rich Black Music Heritage. Activist Dayvon Love will also provide a Reparations update and examine the juvenile justice system.

 

The show starts at 6 am ET, 5 am CT, 3 am PT, and 11 am BST on WOLB 1010 AM and wolbbaltimore.com, as well as WOL 95.9 FM, 1450 AM, and woldcnews.com. Participate and listen live by calling 800 450 7876 or tuning in via TuneIn Radio, Alexa, or in the DMV on 104.1hd3 FM, 93.9hd3 FM, and 102.3hd3 FM. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this thought-provoking discussion! Tune in on Wednesday morning to engage in the conversation and learn about the issues impacting our community. You can access all programs for free on your favorite podcast platform, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram to see your Black ideas come to life! ✊🏿

Bill Carpenter & Dayvon Love | The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Black Music Month 2024 Feature Image
Music

Black Music Month: Influential Icons

In this photo illustration, National Public Radio (NPR) logo... 10 items
Entertainment

NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists

6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

5 items
Lifestyle

5 Black Music Memoirs We Can’t Wait To Add To Our Bookshelves

Build in Tulsa Honors the History of Black Wall Street 28 items
News

Tulsa Today: Ashli Sims Of Build In Tulsa Explains Why The City Means More Than Its 103-Year-Old Trauma

Close