Listen Live
Local

Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Ordered To Forfeit Florida Condo Ahead Of Sentencing

Published on May 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
2017 BET Experience - Genius Talks Sponsored By AT&T - Day 1

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

A federal judge has ordered former City State’s Attorney, Marilyn Mosby, to forfeit her condo in Longboat Key, Florida.

The ruling comes after Mosby was found guilty of perjury and mortgage fraud. The government says Mosby will have to forfeit 90% of the proceeds to the federal government.

Prosecutors said she lied about a vacation home mortgage and COVID-related hardship withdrawals from her retirement account.

Related Stories

Mosby’s lawyers said she has been renting out the condo for additional income. The judge said the former top prosecutor would not have been able to obtain the mortgage without her false gift letter.

Mosby’s sentencing was set to begin Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

MORE NEWS… 

Judge Denies Marilyn Mosby’s Motion To Be Acquitted In Mortgage Fraud Case

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found guilty of perjury

 

The post Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Ordered To Forfeit Florida Condo Ahead Of Sentencing appeared first on 92 Q.

Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Ordered To Forfeit Florida Condo Ahead Of Sentencing  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
7 items
News

7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology

Music

Jasmine Crockett’s ‘​​Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body’ Roast Inspires Songs Mocking MTG

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals 10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

9 items
News

Cam’ron CNN Interview Goes Off The Rails When Asked About Diddy, Xitter Reacts

17 items
Sports

The All-Time Best NBA Nicknames

11 items
Sports

Weird Rules NFL Cheerleaders Have To Follow

Style & Fashion

The Combs Twins Jessie and D’Lila Shine On Prom Night

12 items
News

Tahiry Calls Joe Budden Hypocrite For Domestic Violence Commentary, Hell Breaks Loose

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close