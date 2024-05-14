News

Skims Taps WNBA Stars Candace Parker, Skylar Diggins-Smith & Others For New Lingerie Campaign

This is a great look for Kim Kardashian's underwear brand...

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Skims Underwear Campaign WNBA Partnership

Source: SKIMS / SKIMS

As Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand continues to grow, so do the number of celebrities who Kim recruits to become part of her Skims family.

Skims Underwear Campaign WNBA Partnership

Source: SKIMS / SKIMS

According to Page Six, Kim Kardashian is now infiltrating the sports world as Skims has become the official underwear of the WNBA. To help promote the brand, the reality star has tapped the likes of WNBA superstars Candace Parker, Dijonai Carrington, Kelsey Plum, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Cameron Brink to star in a new lingerie campaign to announce the partnership. Posing with a Skims branded WNBA basketball (that joints kinda cool), the sports stars showcase the attire that these women would be wearing at home after putting in a hard day’s work out there on the court.

Taking to Instagram to announce the move, Skims posted pictures of the stars of the campaign with a caption that read, “As the official underwear partner of the @WNBA, SKIMS is as comfortable as it gets. Just in time for the season tip-off @candaceparker, @cameronbrink22, @kelseyplum10, @dijonai__, and @skylardigginssmith sport our Fits Everybody collection.”

This is a good look for Kim Kardashian’s baby as it’s gone from spokespeople in the music industry to actual athletes who shine in the sports world.

Page Six reports:

“Championing women and women in sports is incredibly important to Skims,” the “Kardashians” star, 43, said in a press release.

The Skkn by Kim founder continued that her company “is rooted in inclusivity, representation and women’s empowerment, which are values shared with the WNBA.”

The WNBA players are the latest celebs to take part in a Skims campaign, joining the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Usher and a group of male athletes including fellow b-ball star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who helped announce Skims as the official underwear of the NBA as well.

What do y’all think of Skims becoming the new official underwear of the WNBA? Let us know in the comments section below.

Skims Underwear Campaign WNBA Partnership

Source: SKIMS / SKIMS

 

Skims Taps WNBA Stars Candace Parker, Skylar Diggins-Smith & Others For New Lingerie Campaign  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
13th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals 10 items
Entertainment

Jaleel White’s Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media

25 items
Entertainment

Anita Baker Gets Caught Up In The Rapture Of Angry Aunties After Canceled Concert In ATL

13 items
Pop Culture

Brian McKnight’s Detroit Concert Canceled After Deadbeat Dad Allegations, Social Media Piles On

Battle Rapper Lady Luck
Entertainment

Battle Rapper Lady Luck’s Biggest Battle: From Suicide Attempt to the Light

Entertainment

Van Hunt Posted His Girlfriend Halle Berry’s Cakes In A Mother’s Day Post And We Can’t Stop Staring

Family & Parenting

Ohio Woman Shares her story on Giving Her Kids to CPS, The Social Media Backlash, & More!

Entertainment

‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Is Officially Off The Market

13 items
News

Russell Simmons Defends Diddy, Says Fans Need To “See The Good In Things”

Close