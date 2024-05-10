Listen Live
Wendy’s Launches Nuggs Party Pack Featuring 50 Chicken Nuggets

Published on May 10, 2024

Wendy’s has launched a new item for chicken nugget lovers, and it is celebrating this by offering customers free chicken nuggets.
The Nuggs Party Pack features 50 all-white-meat chicken nuggets and is available in crispy or spicy nuggets.
The company said customers can get free 6-piece nuggets with any purchase in the Wendy’s app every Wednesday. The company also offers fans $3 off any purchase of $15 or more using the offer in
the Wendy’s app.
  • What is your favorite dipping sauce?

