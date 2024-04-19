HomeEntertainment

Usher on Coming Home, 30+ Year Career, and Being Ryan’s Most Frequent Guest

| 04.19.24
Usher on RCU

It’s Usher baby!

Ryan and Big Ray sit with one of the greatest entertainers of our time in front of a live studio audience. He gives the inside scoop on his tour, his family, his legacy and so much more.

“To launch this album, my 9th studio album…being able to introduce it as an independent artist, I’ve made an entire world return.” -Usher

 

With more than 30 years in the game, Usher continues to shock the world with every move he makes—thankfully, this past year has been one of him receiving many well-deserved flowers. Ryan adds to the list by giving him a special surprise for being the most frequented Ryan Cameron on-air guest ever!

