Usher Wins NAACP’s 2024 Entertainer Of The Year Award

“This is for you, you, my number ones,” Usher said to the audience during his acceptance speech.

Published on March 18, 2024

55th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Variety / Getty

Last night, March 16, Usher Raymond took home NAACP’s coveted award for the 2024 Entertainer of the Year. Usher beat stars such as Fantasia Barrino, Keke Palmer, Halle Bailey, and Colman Domingo for the title. 

The R&B crooner’s recognition accompanied two 2024 NAACP Image Awards from previous pre-telecast presentations. Last week, the historic advocacy organization also gave him the Outstanding Male Artist and Outstanding Soul/R&B Song Awards. The latter was for a collab with Summer Walker and 21 Savage for “Good, Good.” Usher also received the organization’s President’s Award for his advocacy, community service, and philanthropic work during the live show. 

In other words, Usher received his flowers this week, and we loved to see it!

Oprah Winfrey presents Usher with the NAACP 2024 Entertainer of the Year Award.

55th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Variety / Getty

Oprah Winfrey surprised the audience – including Usher – by presenting the “My Way” star with the Entertainer of the Year Award. She looked stunning on stage, donning a purple gown from Prada.

“Aww, man. So, I guess all great things start with Oprah Winfrey or ‘Ofrah’ Winfrey all depending on whose saying it,” Usher said after hugging the media mogul and accepting his award.

Usher smiled, “When I was a kid, I made my start on your show. So happy it led up to this moment and happy to be able to share this. I was totally surprised that you’d be here. Amazing.”

The R&B superstar and ultimate eye candy continued his speech about thankfulness and gratitude throughout his 30-year career. He mentioned recent wins and life happenings, including his recent wedding, sold-out Las Vegas shows, and Super Bowl halftime performance.

RELATED: Usher Reportedly Marries His Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea

He ended his speech by saying his win was for his “number ones” and encouraging fans to believe in themselves. “God bless you because he blessed me,” said Usher.

55th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The crowd erupted in applause as Usher spoke. And we don’t blame them; this has been the Atlanta star’s season.

Before Usher took the stage, fellow celebrity fans and stars sang his praises. When asked who her favorite leading man or lady is, “The Color Purple star, Danielle Brooks, smiled and said Usher. See her interview with The Hollywood Reporter below. 

Congratulations, Usher, and all of last night’s winners.

Usher Wins NAACP’s 2024 Entertainer Of The Year Award  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

