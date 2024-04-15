MFT: Antoine Dunn’s First Time Meeting A Celebrity? Stevie Wonder!

Meeting any celebrity can be a very intimidating encounter. Meeting the celebrity that is soul legend Stevie Wonder? Well, that’s a level of bragging rights not too many can say they’ve had the pleasure of experiencing!
That’s what put singer-songwriter Antoine Dunn in a category reserved for only a select lucky few. Thankfully, he’s here to tell us all about it for this week’s segment of “My First Time.”
RELATED: My First Time – Fredo Bang Gives A REAL Recollection Of What Indoor Skydiving Is Like
While the two now appear to be on ‘buddy-buddy’ terms based on the photo seen above, Dunn tells us how his first encounter with the 25-time GRAMMY winner almost felt too good to be true…literally! We’ll let him tell it though as it sounds best coming straight from the source. Overall though, it stands as a great story that will make you smile while also being a great reminder that someone is always out there rooting for you even when you’re not always rooting for yourself.
Learn a valuable lesson (and get a good Stevie Wonder tale!) in this week’s “My First Time” with Antoine Dunn below:
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years
-
Sanaa Lathan’s Latest Bathing Suit Pic Is A Reminder That Natural Bodies Are Winning
-
Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby!
-
Multiple Grammy-Award Winning Gospel Recording Artist and Renowned Pastor Hezekiah Walker Set to Break Ground on East Brooklyn Affordable Housing Development
-
Cheating With Respect? NeNe Leakes Has 'Rules' To Infidelity That Sparked A Dating Debate
-
Ciara Says It’s ‘Tough’ Trying To Lose 70 Pounds After Welcoming 4th Child
-
5 Ways To Keep Your Home Smelling Good