News

Kentucky Woman Quits Job After Winning Lottery, Says “God Made A Way”

Published on April 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Extreme Macro Close-Up of a Caucasian Person's Hand Holding a Penny and Scraping a Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket

Source: Five Buck Photos / Getty

Reshawn Toliver of Hopkinsville, Kentucky struck gold after winning the lottery.

Stuck between a rock and a hard place, Toliver was hoping for a new opportunity after finding herself discontent and fed up with her current job. After purchasing a scratch-off and realizing she had the winning ticket, that new opportunity she was hoping and praying for revealed itself in the form of $90,000.

 

Screaming a scream that echoed throughout the entire house, the reality of what just took place immediately hit her.

“I’ve never hollered that loud before,” she told ABC 12. “One minute, it’s like breathe. The next minute, it’s like, stop laughing. I can hear the scream over and over again in my head.” In a matter of just a few minutes, Toliver’s entire life had changed for the better. Something she had been longing for was finally able to happen due to a piece of paper that held her fate.

On March 4, she made her way to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters to claim her winnings which amounted to $64,800 after taxes. With her prize and new found freedom, Toliver decided to bite the bullet and leave her job. Despite feeling slight guilt, it was a decision she’d been sitting on for some time and there was no better time to act on it than the present. Reflecting on God’s intercession on her life, Toliver said, “I was unhappy with my job, and God made a way.”

Kentucky Woman Quits Job After Winning Lottery, Says “God Made A Way”  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
News

Kentucky Woman Quits Job After Winning Lottery, Says “God Made A Way”

News

Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years

Good News

Multiple Grammy-Award Winning Gospel Recording Artist and Renowned Pastor Hezekiah Walker Set to Break Ground on East Brooklyn Affordable Housing Development

Style & Fashion

Rihanna Serves Naughty Nun Realness On ‘Interview’ Magazine’s Spring Issue, And Fans Aren’t Happy

Pop Culture

Megan Thee Stallion Is On A Winning Streak – Next Up Is ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Pop Culture

Ernie Hudson’s Toned Physique At 78 Has Social Media In An Uproar

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals
Entertainment

Rip Michaels’ Suffering Heart Attacks & Heartache, Finds Laughter Amid Adversity

Sports

Who Is Dawn Staley?: 5 Things You Should Know About The South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach

Close