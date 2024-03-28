Listen Live
Touré Claims Diddy Made Sexual Pass At Male Relative, Allegedly

The writer made the allegations as a guest on Joy Reid's show "TheReidOut" on Tuesday.

Published on March 28, 2024

In a surprising moment, Touré revealed that Diddy once allegedly made sexual advances on a male relative of his who was his intern.

In the wake of the turbulence surrounding Diddy, writer and cultural critic Touré aired a new surprising allegation during an appearance on MSNBC host Joy Reid’s nightly show. As he spoke with Reid on the Tuesday episode of The ReidOut (March 27) he began: “I was personally disturbed many years ago,” about the allegations against Diddy of sexual abuse and a burgeoning sex trafficking investigation, “I know this man well enough to call him and say, ‘Hey, I need a favor.’ This might have been 10, 12 years ago.” 

“I called him and said, ‘Hey, I have a family member who I want you to hire as an intern.’ I have never talked about this publicly,” Touré explained before continuing: “He said, ‘Yes.’ And they were flying around, on the jet, in the house, whatever.” He added: “And then the internship stopped abruptly, like three or four months into it. I spoke to my family member, like, ‘What happened?’ And they wouldn’t say.”

“Years later, they finally came out — this is a male — and said that Puff had said, ‘Come home, stay the night with me or the internship is over.’ And they said, ‘Absolutely not.’ And the internship ended. From there I was like, ‘Oh! This is how it goes.’ So to hear that things went even further with potentially, allegedly, many other people … we feel like we’ve seen this coming.”

The revelation comes as Diddy is in a whirlwind of controversy thanks to another lawsuit filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr. earlier this year accusing the Bad Boy Records founder of sexual assault. Jones worked on Diddy’s The Love Album: Off The Grid. In the documents of the suit, Jones alleged that Diddy frequently engaged in unwanted sexual contact and attempted to coerce him into sexual acts with other men in addition to other misdeeds such as spiking women’s drinks and soliciting underage girls. Diddy is also dealing with another lawsuit from a victim who claims that he and Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre brought her from Michigan to New Jersey and sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

Touré Claims Diddy Made Sexual Pass At Male Relative, Allegedly  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

