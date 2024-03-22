Listen Live
Sports

DC Attorney General Tells Leonsis That Caps & Wizards Can’t Leave Arena Until 2047

Published on March 22, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Sacramento Kings v Washington Wizards

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb warned Wizards and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis against leaving Capital One Arena before the end of their lease in 2047, stating legal obligations bind the teams to the venue.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

In a letter dated March 18, Schwalb accused Leonsis’s company, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, of breaking commitments by engaging with Virginia for a move. He urged a return to negotiations with D.C. officials, who are offering $500 million for arena upgrades.

RELATED: Unions Oppose Plan To Relocate Washington Wizards And Capitals To Potomac Yard

Despite this contention, Monumental believes they can legally opt out of the extension. This dispute raises the possibility of litigation amidst Leonsis’s difficulties in securing support for a new Virginia arena.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

DC Attorney General Tells Leonsis That Caps & Wizards Can’t Leave Arena Until 2047  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
News

Donations Pour In After 11-Year-Old Boy Killed Defending Pregnant Mother From Abusive Ex-Boyfriend

Beauty

Long-time Beauty And Hair Influencer Jessica Pettway Dies From Cancer

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Video Shows Kyle Rittenhouse Booed Off Stage At University Of Memphis After Non-Answer About Racism

News

Reclaiming Her Time: Fani T. Willis’ Letter to Nathan Wade After Trump’s Motion Was Defeated

News

Dr. Dre Reveals He Suffered 3 Strokes After Brain Aneurysm

Style & Fashion

Chlöe Bailey, Fantasia And Wendy Osefo Rock LaQuan Smith’s Keyhole Twisted Gown

Entertainment

Queen Latifah Reveals Her Number One Hair Care Tip While Gushing Over The Talented Filmmakers Of Her ‘Queen Collective’

News

NFL Player On The Run After Warrant Issued For Domestic Abuse Charges

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close