CECE WINANS WINS GRAMMY #18

(Los Angeles, CA) CeCe Winans’ 18th Grammy win for Best Gospel Performance/Song “Come Jesus Come” places her third among the most awarded female artists of all time, joining an elite group of women whose influence has reshaped popular music. A milestone that speaks to far more than accolades. From gospel to the global stage, Winans’ legacy represents artistic excellence and a career defined by purpose in an ever-evolving industry. Her catalog has garnered over two billion impressions on YouTube alone. Beyond chart positions and trophies, CeCe’s body of work stands as a source of inspiration and hope, where success is defined not only by sales, but by sustained streaming performance, cross-generational reach, and long-term audience connection.

“This moment isn’t just about an award, says Winans, it’s about creating songs that bring hope and encouragement. Knowing that the music continues to reach hearts across generations reminds me why I do this. I’m thankful to God, Pastor Ceasar, the writers and every listener who streams, sings along, and finds strength through my songs. That is the real blessing.

ABOUT CECE WINANS

CeCe Winans, the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist is firmly established as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in modern music history. Her illustrious career is marked by an impressive 18 GRAMMY Award,33Dove Awards, and 19 Stellar Awards. She has been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame. CeCe’s first live recording, Believe For It (Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services, LLC), exceeded all expectations, amassing over one billion U.S. streams. In 2023 alone, her entire catalog garnered over two billion impressions on YouTube. Her current album, More Than This, features the award-winning single “That’s My King,” already hailed as a Winans classic and “Come Jesus Come” is being touted as the next anthem that’s here to stay. The More Than This Tour returns with its final run beginning Spring 2026. Beyond music, CeCe and her husband, Alvin Love, are the founders of Nashville Life Church in Nashville, TN.

