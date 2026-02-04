Desktop banner image
Baltimore Judge Rules Gervonta Davis Violated Probation; Warrant Issued

Published on February 4, 2026
Jake Paul v Gervonta Davis - Press Conference
Source: Leonardo Fernandez / Getty

A Baltimore judge has issued an arrest warrant for Gervonta Davis, ruling that the boxer violated the terms of his probation just one week after his recent arrest in Miami on domestic violence allegations.

According to the Baltimore County court database, Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy issued the warrant on Monday. Davis, 31, was already on probation stemming from a November 2020 hit-and-run case in Baltimore that left four people injured.

In that case, Davis was sentenced to 90 days of house arrest, three years of probation, and 200 hours of community service. He later served 44 days in jail after violating the terms of his home detention.

The latest probation violation ruling follows Davis’ arrest in Miami related to an alleged incident involving his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel. Prosecutors say Davis attacked Rossel on Oct. 27, 2025, at a strip club where she was working as a VIP cocktail server. Rossel filed a civil lawsuit days after the alleged incident, which ultimately forced Davis to withdraw from a scheduled November fight with Jake Paul.

An arrest warrant tied to the Miami case was issued on Jan. 14 on charges of battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping. Authorities say it took nearly two weeks to locate Davis. The Miami Gardens Police Department, working alongside the United States Marshals fugitive task force, conducted a three-county surveillance operation before taking Davis into custody last Wednesday night in the Miami Design District. Officials said the arrest was made without incident.

Davis was released the same day after posting an $8,500 bond. As part of his release conditions, he was ordered to have no contact with Rossel.

It remains unclear when Davis will appear in court in connection with the newly issued Baltimore warrant.

Baltimore Judge Rules Gervonta Davis Violated Probation; Warrant Issued was originally published on 92q.com

