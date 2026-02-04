Listen Live
Close
Local

Federal judge rules no damage to President’s House Site

Federal judge rules no damage to President’s House Site, confirms slavery exhibit panels were not damaged

Published on February 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trump Administration Considers Removing National Park Exhibits Highlighting Founders' Connections To Slavery
Source: Matthew Hatcher / Getty

A federal judge has confirmed that the slavery exhibit panels from the President’s House Site on Independence Mall in Philadelphia remain intact, following a personal inspection of the dismantled materials. U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe toured the secured storage facility where the panels are currently held and reported no significant damage, though she noted some markings whose origins were unclear.

The panels, which document the lives of enslaved Africans who lived and worked at the executive mansion during George Washington’s presidency, were removed by the National Park Service, sparking a legal battle over their fate.

The lawsuit, filed by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration, challenges the federal government’s authority to alter or remove interpretive materials at the site. Advocates, including Michael Coard of the Avenging the Ancestors Coalition, criticized the handling of the panels, describing their storage conditions as neglectful and disrespectful.

As the legal proceedings continue, Judge Rufe has barred further changes to the site.

Federal judge rules no damage to President’s House Site, confirms slavery exhibit panels were not damaged was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
21 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Aged To Perfection — 20 Of The Sexiest Black Male Celebs Over 50

Comment
Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Shannon Dawson

Sherri Shepherd’s Show Canceled Hours After Kelly Clarkson Confirms Exit, Rumors Of Another Talk Show Cancellation Swirl

Comment
21 Items
Entertainment  |  BlackAmericaWeb Staff

Iconic Black Celebrities with February Birthdays

Comment
Rest in Power 2026 Black America Web
12 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Comment
Black Health +365

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close