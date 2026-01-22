Jazz in the Gardens Just Got Bigger with Pastor Mike Jr.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) Music Festival, named one of the nation’s top festivals by Newsweek and Miami New Times’ Best Music Festival for 2025, returns to Hard Rock Stadium March 7-8, 2026. In its 19th year, JITG Music Fest celebrates Black music and culture, uniting icons for a dynamic weekend. Hosted by the City of Miami Gardens and produced by the Black Promoters Collective (BPC).

Jhené Aiko, renowned for her soulful and transcendent sound, will headline on Saturday, March 7. Ludacris is the Grammy-winning superstar celebrated for his high-energy performances and era-defining hits. He will take center stage on Sunday, March 8 with a special 25th anniversary set. Aiko joins the JITG Music Fest after acclaimed appearances on a much-talked-about fall tour with Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller. Ludacris follows up on his recent anniversary celebration earlier this year. His show featured surprise guests like Usher, Fergie, Jermaine Dupri, and LL Cool J, creating a viral cultural moment. Now, Ludacris brings that excitement to Miami Gardens. His set promises to be one of the festival’s standout performances.

Nelly & Ashanti, two of the most influential artists of the 2000s, join the JITG Music Fest as headliners, bringing a dynamic blend of hip-hop and R&B to the 2026 lineup. Together, their catalog spans decades of chart-topping hits and unforgettable collaborations, including their era-defining chemistry on fan favorites that helped shape a generation of music. Their joint presence at JITG Music Fest promises a high-energy, nostalgia-filled performance celebrating legacy, longevity, and undeniable star power.

The 2026 Jazz in the Gardens lineup has expanded to include The Isley Brothers, Stephanie Mills, and El DeBarge, adding three iconic acts whose catalogs have shaped generations of R&B and soul. The festival also features a wide range of music, including GloRilla, Ella Mai, Mýa, Joe, Syd, Pastor Mike Jr., Tonio Armani, King George, Boney James, and Damien Escobar. Highlights include D-Nice & Friends and appearances by SWV, Robin Thicke, Case, Sunshine Anderson, and Kenny Burns.

Last year’s festival solidified JITG Music Fest as one of the country’s top live-music experiences. The event drew widespread praise from outlets such as People, Rolling Stone, VIBE, Black Enterprise, Blavity, and Bossip. The weekend was filled with viral moments, most notably Doechii’s powerhouse performance during Lauryn Hill’s set. This performance set social media abuzz and made headlines. By blending legacy acts with rising stars, JITG continues to embody the spirit of contemporary Black culture more than most live events do.

“Our community looks forward to Jazz in the Gardens every year because it brings people together in a powerful, joyful way,” said Mayor Rodney Harris. “This festival is a celebration of art, culture, and connection, and we are thrilled to welcome visitors from near and far for another incredible weekend in Miami Gardens.”

Troy Brown, Partner and CMO of the Black Promoters Collective, added, “Collaborating with the City of Miami Gardens to elevate JITG is an honor. We strive to push the festival’s creative boundaries, and the 2026 lineup reflects the depth and impact of Black music. This year will be exceptional.”

Join JITG Music Fest—Miami Gardens’ signature event—and experience world-class music, top vendors, and the vibrant spirit of Florida’s largest Black city. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable celebration!

Jazz in the Gardens Just Got Bigger with Pastor Mike Jr. was originally published on praiserichmond.com