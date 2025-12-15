Brent Jones named one of the “Best of 2025”

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Pastor Mike Jr, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kirk Franklin, Brent Jones, CeCe Winans round out TOP 10

(Los Angeles, CA) Grammy & Stellar winner Brent Jones’ smash hit single “PRAISE IN THE CHOIR STAND” is named as one of the “Best Gospel Songs of 2025” by Amazon Music! Fresh on the heels of yet another Stellar Award win and reaching #1 on the Gospel Top 40 Chart, Brent’s CHOIR ANTHEM “Praise In The Choir Stand” is a celebration of black gospel choir music as the backbone of the black church & hence, the African American community at large.

