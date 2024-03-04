Mississippi Lawmakers Want To Close Three HBCUs | The Amanda Seales Show

As much as we love our Historically Black Colleges and Universities over here, you already know we weren’t about to stand for Senate Bill 2726 in Mississippi!
Proposed by Republican Senator John Polk, the bill aimed to get the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) to close three universities by June 30, 2028, with Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU), Alcorn State University (ASU) and Jackson State University (JSU) all feared to be at the bottom of the food chain.
Due to the decision making zero sense to anyone with a beating heart (and brain!), Amanda and Supreme decided to get down to the nitty gritty of it all and find an answer to a question that all of us seem to be asking ourselves: why?!
Although they didn’t come up with a definitive one, we think you’ll appreciate the knowledge they both were dropping in the process.
Join the conversation below here on The Amanda Seales Show:
