2 Chainz, Saweetie, Lil Baby Join BMF Season 3: What’s Next

The latest installment of 50 Cent’s “Black Mafia Family” (BMF) drops Friday March 1st and plunges viewers into the heart of the early 1990s, where Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory embark on a quest to expand their empire from Detroit to Atlanta. As Meech sets his sights on dominating the drug trade in the South, Terry remains in Detroit to manage their operations, balancing business responsibilities with personal relationships. Radio and TV personality Jazmyn Summers chopped it up with the cast for Radio One to get the scoop.

With Meech’s relocation to Atlanta, he forms alliances and navigates the treacherous underworld of the city, while Terry faces threats to their Detroit stronghold. As their empire expands, tensions rise, and loyalties are tested.

“This is the first time we’re able to see these two brothers separated,” shares Lil Meech. “Atlanta is the hub of the United States with all the freeways reaching all different parts of the country. Big Meech figured that Atlanta Is the best spot to move the business forward and eventually go national but he’s moving down there with nobody. It’s the first time he’s been without his brother or his crew. All these faces, people that he don’t know and don’t trust.”

Lil Meech is playing his dad Demetrius Flenory “Big Meech” who he says is loving the series.

“He’s telling me, what I could do better. But overall he loves the way that I’m embodying his character. He’s able to watch the show in the prison he’s in. He and his buddies all get together Friday and watch. That’s the biggest blessing. “

Playing his dad can take an emotional toll Lil Meech shares:

“I can pour all my feelings out during my scenes. I still remember the day he got taken away from me and the first day I see him behind the walls. He never cried before but he cried that day. It gives me a different type of drive. Like my dad’s still in jail. I still feel it., I might smile all the time, but it still hurts me. I haven’t seen him except behind bars since I was around 7 years old. I always want my father home. I just wanna be able to hug him as a free man.