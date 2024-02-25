Councilman Eric Mays Passes Away 65

Flint City (Michigan) Councilman Eric Mays has died at age 65.
The city confirmed Mays’ death late Saturday night, Feb. 24. He was reportedly found deceased in his Flint City home—cause of death is yet to be announced.
Sources say that Flint City Hall plans to lower its flag to half-staff in Mays’ honor beginning Monday, February 26. He was serving his third term, representing the city’s First Ward.
“This is a tremendous loss for our community and a shock to all friends and family,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said in a statement (according to MLive.com), “As our community grieves during this difficult time, on behalf of Councilman Mays’ family, we ask that community members respect their privacy and allow them time and space to mourn. We continue to lift the family in prayer.”
The beloved and outspoken councilman was best known unwavering passion for politics and viral quotes and court moments (i.e. “Point of Order!”). His contributions, impact, and energy will be missed by many.
Related
-
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage
-
Who TF Did I Marry: You Won't Believe This Georgia Woman's 6-Hour Viral TikTok Story Of Betrayal
-
Mo'Nique's Feud With Son Sparks Debate On Family Fighting In Public
-
Worst. Flight. Ever. : Delta Flight Forced To Turn Around After Maggots Fell From Overhead Bin
-
Super Bowl Sightings: All The Black Hollywood Stars We Caught At Super Bowl LVIII
-
Mike Epps Calls Shannon Sharpe “Madea’s Sister” Amid Beef Over ‘Club Shay Shay’ Invite
-
Wendy Williams' Family Gives Detailed Account Of Her "Heartbreaking" Downward Spiral
-
JUST MARRIED: Usher Weds Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea In Vegas