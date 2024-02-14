HomeRyan Cameron UncensoredRCU Uncensored Segments

The Ryan Report: Usher’s Union & Katy Perry’s Goodbyes

| 02.14.24
The Ryan Report

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Digital

Ryan gives us all the entertainment news you need to know right here on Ryan Cameron Uncensored! Click to listen.

Get the rundown from Ryan on Usher recent marriage to long time girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, after the Super Bowl and Katy Perry’s announcement to leave American Idol after 7 seasons.

