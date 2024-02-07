Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kandi Burruss is headed to Broadway again as a producer of the revival of The Wiz. And if Kandi’s in the mix – we know the show will be good.

Kandi is the true definition of a Renaissance woman. The Atlanta native stepped on the scene as a member of the famed ’90s R&B group Xscape, and since then, the mother-of-three has achieved a lifetime of success in the entertainment industry. Her latest project involves working with her husband, Todd Tucker, and more heavy hitters on the Broadway revival of The Wiz.

The Tony nominee is excited to lend her thespian expertise to this project, as acting has been her passion since she was a teenager. “Many may not know I went to a performing arts high school for drama and music, and that is where my Broadway dream began. Theater and the arts are and always have been a passion of mine, be it my role in Chicago, the productions of Thoughts of a Colored Man and the Piano Lesson, or the upcoming Wiz,” stated the artist.

Kandi Burruss x The Broadway Revival of The Wiz

One of Kandi’s goals is to ensure that Broadway is more inclusive. Like most entertainment sectors, theater’s success has historically been attributed to Caucasian contributors. However, the Emmy nominee is doing her part to change this trajectory. “I think everyone understands the importance of making sure that people of color create shows and make decisions on stage or in the audience. Broadway is the place for everyone: black, white, red, yellow, LGBTQIA+ can all come and be united to make the world DOPE,” voiced the actress.

The revival of The Wiz, premiering March 29, stars Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox and Nichelle Lewis. For more information, click here.

Kandi Burruss’ Latest Project Includes Producing The Broadway Revival Of ‘The Wiz’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com