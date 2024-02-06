NBA Player Says Darkskins Are Jealous of Lightskins l The Amanda Seales Show

Whether or not it’s under the guise of a joke, the played-out debate when it comes to “lightskin versus darkskin” is one that we seriously wish would come to an all-time end.
Sadly, the rhetoric was rehashed recently on the popular podcast The Pivot, where Denver Nuggets star player Michael Porter Jr. led the crew in a conversation that started out like it might have a point as Ryan Clark started the question but came crashing down soon after MPJ interjected with his “y’all be hating” comment.
The “y’all” in this situation being dark-skinned men.
RELATED: Senator Tom Cotton’s Racist Remarks l The Amanda Seales Show
Again, the dialogue seemed to be purely comical and fit the usual playful nature that Channing Crowder brings to the podcast regularly. However, watching such powerful men in one room in deep discourse over something as simple as skin color made for an “off-color” remark if there ever was one.
See what Amanda and Supreme had to say below about the “lightskin vs darkskin” debate recently on The Pivot podcast, right here on The Amanda Seales Show:
-
Media Maven Moving? Wendy Williams' Florida Update Leaves Fans Questioning Her Whereabouts
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Outstanding! Charlie Wilson Gets A Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Amongst Star-Studded Attendees
-
D.L. Hughley Responds to Moniques Interview on Club Shay Shay
-
Kanye West Dresses Wife Bianca Censori Completely Naked Under Clear Poncho, Social Media Reacts
-
Jay-Z’s Annual Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch Isn’t Happening
-
The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion
-
The Stolen Jackie Robinson Statue Was Found Burned In A Garbage Can