. J. Cole, who is currently on the road with Drake for the Big As the What? tour, has confirmed that his upcoming album The Fall Off, is almost complete. While the two rappers were completing the first date for the tour in Tampa, Florida, Cole decided to give fans a status update on the highly-anticipated project.
“Right now, I’m at the tale end of working on this album,” he said. “This album that I’ve been working on for a long time. It’s called ‘The Fall Off,’ but I don’t know how many people know about it. I feel like I ain’t never said that sh*t out loud, but I’m right there. And as I approach the end, I just be thinking to myself and rethinking sh*t,” said the rapper. Check out the exciting revelation below.
J. Cole Confirms “The Fall Off” Album Is Almost Finished was originally published on hiphopnc.com
